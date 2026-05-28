Evaluation of the public order offences guidelines published

The Sentencing Council yesterday published an evaluation of the public order offences guidelines.

The evaluation uses a mix of research methods, including interviews with sentencers, to explore how the guidelines have been implemented in practice, the types of sentencing outcomes that have been handed down and what changes, if any, can be seen in sentencing practice since the guidelines came into force in 2020.

The public order offences guidelines evaluation looks at five guidelines covering public order offences by adult offenders: