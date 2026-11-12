Evaluation of the Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme: Final Report

SMLP supports care-experienced and disadvantaged young people through MCR Pathways mentoring and Columba 1400 leadership. The evaluation found improved confidence, attainment, school retention and post-school outcomes, with MCR providing strong value for money.

Executive summary

Background

The Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme (SMLP) was established to support and improve the outcomes of care experienced young people, and those in ‘tough realities’, for example, those on the cusp of care, young carers, those from the most deprived backgrounds and those suffering from a lack of self-confidence and/or anxiety.

Central to the SMLP is the idea that young people can be empowered by developing their relationships with family, friends and adults in the wider community, and that more relational forms of support will enhance wellbeing and develop the capabilities of young people and their families, thereby improving their short, medium and long-term outcomes.

SMLP comprises two elements: MCR Pathways, a school-based mentoring scheme, and Columba 1400 Young People’s Leadership Academy, which provides values-based leadership experiences for young people.

Following early evidence from an independent evaluation that MCR Pathways had a positive impact on outcomes and capabilities, the Scottish Government and the Hunter Foundation agreed to invest additional funding to expand MCR Pathways and roll it out over a six year period (from 2021/22 to 2026/27) to a much larger cohort of young people. Alongside this, Columba 1400 would deliver their values-based Young People’s Leadership Academies (YPLA) to young people in schools. It was envisaged that the two schemes would complement each other in many schools with, for example, schools involved in MCR being encouraged to participate in Columba 1400 as well – and vice versa.

In 2022/23 The Hunter Foundation took the decision to fund only the Columba 1400 element of the programme from 2023/4 onwards and this means funding for the MCR element of the programme is now provided exclusively from SG. As a consequence, in February 2023, ministers agreed to extend the programme to 2027/28 to give local authorities more flexibility around when/if they might join the programme and to maintain progress in 2023/24 against the original policy intention of offering the mentoring component to every school that wants it. Nevertheless, while the formal structure of the SMLP was discontinued, both MCR Pathways and Columba 1400 continue to deliver on the programme objectives.

Click here for the full press release