Event round-up: HMRC DALAS Framework Market Engagement Event

The event round-up and recording of the HMRC DALAS Framework Session we hosted on Tuesday 6 September.

On Tuesday 6 September 2022 from 10.00 to 12.30, techUK was delighted to welcome Crown Commercial Service (CCS) and HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) for a hybrid supplier briefing ahead of the scheduled Selection Questionnaire release in September. As well as notifying the market of a new framework, CCS and HMRC were keen to understand the market's interest in joining the framework and to answer any questions.

HMRC is building a digital tax system powered by the latest technology – high-quality digital services that are flexible, resilient and responsive enough to keep pace with rapid social, economic and technological change, which will be easier and simpler for our customers and colleagues to use.

CCS and HMRC are joining together to create a framework initially for HMRC’s future Digital and Legacy Applications Services (DALAS) requirements. The DALAS framework is a multi-supplier, multi-year project of work. It will change the way HMRC delivers IT application services for the next generation and how it utilises technology in ways that enable HMRC to work more effectively as an organisation and deliver better services for our customers.

The DALAS framework will:

Allow HMRC to migrate its application services to a new multi-supplier, multi-year framework in a phased approach;

use agile ways of working, increase the speed to market of specific work packages, and improve competition throughout the framework term; and

improve the engagement and use of the supply chain with the potential for many new suppliers, removing barriers to entry for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

CCS and HMRC will engage the services of an increased number of suppliers with significant expertise in managing and developing application services as they progress to the next stage of an agile environment. This session allowed CCS and HMRC to set out to suppliers the vision to create a new multi-supplier, multi-year framework and to provide further information on high-level requirements, timelines, and routes to market.

Attendees heard from Dr Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Procurement Officer for Technology at CCS who reiterated CCS' support for the DALAS Framework agreement, which they hope will support the public sector's strategic approach to migrating from legacy applications and provide a cost-effective approach to support in the provision of more cost effective and innovative solutions.

Attendees then heard an introduction from Lee Pelling, HMRC Deputy IT Commercial Director, a DALAS Framework Level Commercial Overview from Mike Hannon, CCS Head of Technology Service, Cyber and Transport Technology, the HMRC view of the DALAS Framework from Phil Disbury, HMRC Associate Director IT Commercial, and a video message from Tom Skalycz, HMRC Chief Technology Officer, CDIO, on the CDIO journey and DALAS alignment. This was followed by an overview of the CDIO strategies and technologies, the DALAS contract features and further information, and next steps.

The event was followed by a question and answer session.

You can view the recording of the event here: