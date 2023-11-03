techUK
Event summary: How to make savings on your IT budget to invest in innovation
Freeing up IT spend to invest innovation is something most institutions would relish. Find out how to here
Many firms know they need to make progress with digital transformation and embracing new technologies, but often cost can be a barrier to uptake.
This event looked at how financial services institutions can make savings on their existing IT budgets to help fund digital innovation. In particular, the event focused on the role of third-party maintenance (TPM) – which many within financial services will be unaware exists as an option.
View video highlights from the event
Our expert speakers comprised:
- Guy Tritton, renowned author, IP Barrister with Hogarth Chambers and CRO at Origina;
- Dave Edmunds, CoCo Global, a cost control and optimisation company that identifies and delivers cost reduction for businesses;
- Chad Peters, Director of Infrastructure Solutions at Service Express;
- Mark O’Neill, Northern European Sales Director, Origina; and,
- Martin Biggs, VP and Managing Director, EMEA and Strategic Markets, at Spinnaker Support
Click here for the full press release
