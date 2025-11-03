Event welcomes 90 new voices to Northern Ireland Youth Assembly and bids farewell to outgoing members

On Saturday 1 November 2025, the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly hosted a landmark event at Parliament Buildings to honour its outgoing Members and welcome the incoming cohort.

The Youth Assembly is made up of 90 young people from every constituency in Northern Ireland. Members participate in a number of Assembly Plenary sittings and Committees and have their say on a range of issues on behalf of young people.

They have a direct role in influencing decisions taken by the Northern Ireland Assembly and other key policymakers.

The current Members' term began in 2023 and officially ended on Saturday. The new cohort of Youth Assembly Members will remain in place until November 2027.

Saturday's event celebrated the accomplishments of the Youth Assembly over its two-year mandate, recognising the dedication and impact of outgoing Members while welcoming the enthusiasm and fresh perspectives of those newly appointed.

In recognition of their achievements over the last two years, the outgoing Members were presented with certificates by the Speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA.

During their final plenary session in the Assembly Chamber, the young people delivered updates on their work, reflected on their mandate and shared their views on future priorities. They were joined by the 90 new Members of the Youth Assembly.

The day concluded with a welcome reception which brought together Members past and present, along with their families, to celebrate this important transition.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker of the Assembly Edwin Poots MLA recently said:

"This event marks an important milestone for the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly. Our outgoing Members have demonstrated extraordinary commitment, creativity and courage in representing their peers and shaping the conversation. “Thay have tackled issue as diverse as school uniforms, curriculum reform, mental health, child poverty, young women's rights and justice reform. Their contributions and close working relationships with Assembly Committees have helped enhance civic engagement for young people in Northern Ireland. “As we welcome the new cohort, we look forward to fresh ideas, bold voices and the continued growth of youth leadership. The Youth Assembly is a space for dialogue, action and progress, with fantastic opportunities for the Members to develop and learn. I am confident that our new Members will rise to the challenge and make their mark."

Saturday's event included the official launch of the Youth Assembly 2023-2025 Legacy Report which captures the achievements, priorities, and impact of the outgoing Members. The report is available to read online at the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly website: www.niyouthassembly.org.

Notes to Editors

The Youth Assembly was founded in April 2021, with membership made up of young people in school years 9 -12.

The outgoing members were the second Youth Assembly cohort (2023-2025). The new Members' mandate will run from November 2025 to November 2027.

The application process for the Youth Assembly opened on Monday 8 September and closed on Monday 29 September 2025. The selection process was co-designed with young people to ensure that it is as open and fair as possible. 90 members were selected at random to ensure that young people from all constituencies, Section 75 groups and other communities are represented.

The Youth Assembly was established to perform three functions:

to engage with the work of the Northern Ireland Assembly, specifically with Assembly Committees on legislation and inquiries relevant to young people;

to undertake project work generated by the three Youth Assembly committees; and

to enable consultation with government Departments and to participate in youth voice projects.

The Youth Assembly has at least two Plenary sittings a year and can participate in three Committees, which will meet more regularly. The Plenary sittings take place in Parliament Buildings and are presided over by the Speaker in the Assembly Chamber.

Comprehensive safeguarding measures and protections are in place, including training and support for the members of the Youth Assembly and all those working with them.

Find out more by following the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visiting the website: https://niyouthassembly.org/

