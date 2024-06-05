Events to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

First Minister to attend ceremonies in Portsmouth and Normandy.

First Minister John Swinney will represent the people of Scotland at national commemorations honouring the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Today (Wednesday 5 June) he will attend the main UK ceremony in Portsmouth, to celebrate the work of UK and other forces at the port city from which the Allies left for the beaches of Normandy.

Tomorrow (Thursday 6 June) he will attend the first ever National Commemoration ceremony to be held at the British War Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France, to pay tribute to all who served in the Normandy Campaign.

In Scotland, a National D-Day 80 Commemoration Concert is being held in Edinburgh, supported by the Scottish Government. Minister for Veterans Graeme Dey will be in attendance.

The First Minister said:

“Scotland owes a great debt of gratitude to all those who served during the Second World War, especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Were it not for the actions of these brave men and women 80 years ago, we would not enjoy the freedoms which we now take for granted.

“It is important that current and future generations continue to learn of the events that took place in Normandy so that we ensure such a conflict is never repeated.

“The Scottish Government is wholehearted in our commitment to supporting our Armed Forces, veterans and their families in Scotland.

“We will never forget those who have, and continue to, lay down their lives in the service of their country.”

Background

Scotland’s Salute to D-Day 80 takes place at the Usher Hall on 6 June. The Scottish Government provided £22,000 funding towards the concert.

Find out more about events to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings.