Every Russian strike is a commitment not to peace, but an attempt to destroy life and liberty in Ukraine: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (01 August 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

As we meet here, only a day after our last discussion on Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine, I do so acutely aware that this is a day of mourning in Kyiv. And I extend my sympathy and condolences to all who mourn in Ukraine today.

Russia continues to inflict devastation across Ukraine.

The Russian strikes we witness demonstrate the stark reality. While Ukraine continues to set out its willingness to move towards peace, Putin’s response is to kill more innocent civilians.

Over the last four nights, Russia has fired 487 drones and 10 missiles at Ukrainian cities, killing 64 civilians and injuring over 279 more.

On Wednesday night alone, 31 people were killed in Kyiv, the deadliest attack on the city this year.

Local authorities have reported that 12 children were among the injured, making it the highest number of children injured on an attack in the capital since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Every meeting we have on Ukraine, we hear more heartbreaking stories about civilian deaths, including the tragic killing of a six-year-old boy on Wednesday night and the hospitalisation of at least nine other children.

Russia is unmoved by this. We are not.

These are not just numbers. Each represents an individual life lost, a future snuffed out, and for the wounded, a future irrevocably blighted by Russia, as I saw for myself when I visited rehabilitation centres in Kyiv.

The human toll of President Putin’s continued illegal, unjustifiable war against Ukraine is immense.

Russia’s attacks on civilians, on children, and on civilian infrastructure tells us everything we need to know about President Putin’s intentions. Every Russian strike is a commitment not to peace, but an attempt to destroy life and liberty in Ukraine.

And this is despite Russia’s obligations in international law, in the UN Charter and Russia’s status as a permanent member of this Council.

Their strikes, however, continue to escalate.

So we echo President Trump’s calls for President Putin to engage meaningfully at the negotiating table.

This Council was all but unanimous yesterday in calling for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire. That remains our call today.