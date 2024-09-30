NHS Wales
Evidence mixed on effectiveness of smoking cessation interventions for groups with some mental health issues
A rapid review of the existing literature looking at the effectiveness of smoking cessation measures that were specifically targeted at people living with depression and/or anxiety, has shown a mixed picture.
Welsh Government aims to reduce the rate of smoking in Wales from the current 13 per cent to just 5 per cent by 2030, as part of their ‘Smoke-Free Wales’ strategy. People who live with mental health conditions have a higher rate of smoking prevalence and are also less likely to engage with existing smoking cessation services, despite the evidence that quitting smoking reduces the symptoms of depression and anxiety and has a positive impact on mood and quality of life.
As part of an ongoing collaboration with the Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre, the Evidence Service undertook a rapid review of interventions, to assess their suitability and likely effectiveness if implemented in Wales. They found 11 studies – the majority of which were done in the USA, with others from European countries such as France, Spain and the Netherlands – which were carried out between 2008 and 2023.
The studies looked at a range of interventions delivered mostly face to face (although two were done remotely), which included programmes focussed on either medication, talking therapies and cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT), or physical activity to improve both mental and physical health.
The review found that the evidence on the effectiveness of smoking cessation programmes targeted at this specific group of people is inconsistent. There were differences between how the studies were conducted, their methodologies and outcomes, and direct comparisons between them are not possible.
There was some evidence that using medication or talking therapies, such as CBT, could help reduce smoking in people with depression, but the findings did not consistently show that the interventions also improved participants’ mental health. The studies using exercise-based interventions had mixed results, and did not appear to have a positive impact on mental health.
Dr Jordan Everitt, Senior Knowledge and Evidence Analyst for Public Health Wales, recently said:
“Public Health Wales, supported by Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre, worked on this research to help inform the Welsh Government’s drive to achieve a smoke-free Wales by 2030. This rapid review of existing evidence demonstrates the need for further research in this area, to establish what interventions targeted at this group of people are most effective in reducing smoking.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/evidence-mixed-on-effectiveness-of-smoking-cessation-interventions-for-groups-with-some-mental-health-issues/
