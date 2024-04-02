Evidence to suggest a case of human trafficking could see conviction overturned

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a case to the Crown Court which involves potential human trafficking.

Mr AL was arrested at a property in September 2019 and was convicted several days later for the production of cannabis. He was sentenced to six months in custody.

Mr AL pleaded guilty to the offence but stated he had met an individual who offered him a place to stay and work. He said he stayed there because he was homeless and did not want any trouble. He later revealed that he had been threatened and beaten.

The CCRC received an application from Mr AL’s representatives in April 2022 which included documents suggesting Mr AL had never been advised of a defence under s45 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, which resulted in him pleading guilty.

S45 provides a complete defence for slavery or trafficking victims who commit an offence in specified circumstances.

The CCRC now considers that the Crown Court may not uphold the conviction.