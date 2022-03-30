Scottish Government
Evolution of fire and rescue services
Framework to reduce harm for Scottish communities.
Improving safety for Scottish communities is at the heart of a new Framework for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).
The Fire and Rescue Framework for Scotland 2022 provides SFRS with strategic priorities and guidance on how to deliver progress.
The overriding purpose of SFRS remains working with communities and partners to improve the safety and well-being of people throughout Scotland – including preventing fires and reducing their impact on society while maintaining the safety and mental wellbeing of SFRS staff.
The Framework also highlights the increasing impact of climate change with greater risks from increased flooding and wildfires - and it stresses the importance of SFRS making a full contribution to the Scottish Government’s Net Zero emissions targets.
Community Safety Minister Ash Regan yesterday said:
“Throughout the pandemic SFRS has been at the forefront in meeting the needs of local communities from delivering prescriptions and food to using rural fire stations as Covid testing sites.
“In addition to the challenges which Covid recovery brings, Scotland is also facing significant changes as a result of climate change, population changes and the expectations the public quite rightly holds for all public services.
“All organisations need to evolve to these new demands and this Framework sets out how SFRS can do more for the people of Scotland, while adapting to the changing nature of risks facing communities across the country.”
Background
Fire and Rescue Framework for Scotland 2022
Scottish Ministers have a statutory duty to prepare a Fire and Rescue Framework for Scotland setting priorities and objectives and providing guidance to SFRS on the execution of its functions.
SFRS has a statutory duty to have regard to the Framework when preparing its Strategic Plan which sets out how it will deliver its functions as well as setting out the outcomes which will be used to measure its performance in doing so.
The Fire (Scotland) Act 2005 states that Scottish Ministers will keep the Framework under review. This is the third version of the Framework and updates the previous version which has been in place since September 2016.
Fire and Rescue Framework for Scotland 2013
Fire and Rescue Framework for Scotland 2016
