Exam passes up at all levels

Poverty related attainment gap closes further.

Pass rates for National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers have all increased again, including a record number of National 5 passes.

Learners have also achieved a record number of vocational and technical qualifications, up by 121% on pre-pandemic levels.

Congratulating everyone receiving their results today, Education Secretary Màiri McAllan welcomed a narrowing of the poverty related attainment gap compared with both last year and pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Results Day data, published by Qualifications Scotland for the first time, shows:

a record 269,115 National 5 passes and an increase in Grade A percentages

a second annual increase in the pass rate for all three graded national qualifications – National 5 (pass rate 79.2%, up by 0.8 percentage points), Highers (76.7%, up 0.8 points) and Advanced Highers (77.6%, up 0.9 points)

an increase in the pass rate compared with 2019 for National 5 (up 1 point) and Highers (up 1.9 points)

a narrowing in the poverty related attainment gap for A-C passes across the graded national qualifications, with attainment having gone up for both the most deprived and least deprived areas

increases in pass rates and the percentage of A grades for learners with additional support needs across National 5 and Highers compared with last year and 2024

more than 120,000 vocational and technical qualification awards, a record high and a 9.1% increase on last year.

The Education Secretary said:

“This is a proud day for Scotland’s young people and our education system. “My congratulations go to everyone receiving their results. I know how much hard work and resilience it takes to get here and you all deserve enormous credit. “These are incredibly positive results across the board, with academic passes up at every level – National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher – as well as record numbers of vocational qualifications. This is testament to the breadth and strength of Scotland’s education system, the professionalism of our teachers and school staff and the hard work of our young people. “It is particularly pleasing to see another narrowing in the attainment gap between the most and least deprived areas. This builds on similar progress in the gaps for literacy and numeracy levels, as well as for the number of young people entering initial positive destinations, which has narrowed by almost two thirds since 2009-10. “This is welcome progress but we will not be complacent and will continue to do all we can to close the poverty related attainment gap even further, having empowered headteachers and invested £1.75 billion in the Scottish Attainment Challenge over the past decade, with up to £200 million being invested this year as well. “Curriculum for Excellence aims to prepare young people for their future in life, learning and work, and today’s results show that it is doing that. The diversity of qualifications – whether they are gained through academic study, vocational and technical learning or work-based opportunities – is equipping young people with the knowledge, skills and attributes needed to flourish in the modern world. And the range is wider than ever, with qualifications in sports, creative industries, childcare, engineering and journalism among others. “For those young people who may be disappointed with their results, I would urge them to remember that there is no wrong path. Teachers, as well as services such as the Skills Development Scotland helpline and Qualifications Scotland Learner Support Hub, are there to help plan your next steps.”

Background

The Results Day data has now been published by Qualifications Scotland.

Skills Development Scotland’s Results Helpline is now taking calls for anyone that is unsure on the next steps, whether that is in work, training or further study.

Learner Support Hub – results resources – Qualifications Scotland