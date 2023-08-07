Scottish Government
Exam results support for pupils
Advice on next steps.
More than 144,000 pupils across Scotland will be able to access a range of advice in the coming days, including a dedicated helpline, to assist them with their exam results.
The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) Results Helpline is staffed by more than 30 expert careers advisors and opens tomorrow (Tuesday 8th August) for four days. The service provides impartial careers advice and guidance on the next steps to students, and their parents and carers, following receipt of their exam results.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth met SDS staff at a Results Helpline centre in Edinburgh to learn more about their work and how it benefits pupils.
Ms Gilruth said:
“Results day can be a very emotional one for pupils, parents and carers. The opportunity to have a conversation with someone who is impartial and knowledgeable is so valuable.
“Whatever a person’s results, there are options out there for everyone and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or uncertainty about future choices to contact the results helpline to speak with friendly, knowledgeable staff for advice about your next steps.”
SDS Head of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations Sharon McIntyre said:
“We are so pleased the Education Secretary took time out to come and visit the Results Helpline staff this year. It was very clear from the conversations we had that she recognises just how valuable our support is for worried pupils, parents and carers. We wish everyone all the very best with their results this year, but please don’t worry if you don’t get the outcome you hoped for, just phone 0808 100 8000 and we will help you find alternative options.”
Background
The SDS helpline can be reached on 0800 100 8000 and will be open from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday 8th and Wednesday 9th August. It will then open from 9am to 5pm on Thursday 10th and Friday 11th August. The SDS’ careers advisers will be on hand to offer advice about all post school options, including UK colleges and universities, Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and volunteering.
Students can also access the SQA Candidate Advice Line (CAL) on 0345 279 1000. It offers support and information relating to the Scottish Qualification Certificates and is open from 8am-6pm on 8 August and 8.30am – 5pm on 9 August.
