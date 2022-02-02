Scottish Government
|Printable version
Exams on track
Contingency measures and support in place.
It remains the government’s ‘firm intention’ to hold National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams this Spring, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has restated.
Taking into consideration ongoing disruption within schools, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has decided to invoke its Scenario 2 contingency and will provide revision support in early March to aid learners in preparing for their exams.
It complements the significant modifications SQA has already made to reduce the volume of assessment and ease the workload of learners, teachers and lecturers.
SQA has also announced a series of measures that will support delivery of the qualifications this year and that acknowledge the disruption caused by the pandemic:
- exceptional circumstances back-up for learners who are unable to attend their exam or exams due to illness or bereavement
- grading exams this year will look to factor in the impact of the pandemic on learners
- once the results have been published, learners will have free direct access to appeal
Ms Somerville also confirmed that £4 million will be used to support schools and colleges provide targeted exam preparation sessions for learners who need it most over the Easter break.
In a statement delivered in the Scottish Parliament, the Education Secretary said:
“It remains my firm intention that exams will take place as planned - they will only be cancelled if public health advice says it isn’t safe.
“While the number of full and partial school closures has been small, it is clear that many secondary schools have experienced extreme disruption as a result of the Omicron variant - particularly in the first half of January - in relation to both student and teacher absences.
“This package of measures is designed to ensure our learners are fully supported in their learning and preparations for the exams this year.”
Background
Read about the Scottish Qualifications Authority’s contingencies and measures to support learners. This includes an overview of the existing modifications and the planned revision support for each subject.
These measures have been developed in close consultation with members of the National Qualifications Group, including the Association of Directors of Education in Scotland (ADES); Colleges Scotland; Education Scotland; Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS); National Parent Forum of Scotland (NPFS); School Leaders Scotland (SLS); Scottish Council of Independent Schools (SCIS); Scottish Government; Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA); Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP).
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/exams-on-track/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Bill published02/02/2022 15:05:00
New legislation to improve community safety.
Looking after social work and social care staff02/02/2022 13:15:00
New £1 million fund for workforce wellbeing.
National Care Service consultation responses published02/02/2022 10:05:00
Responses to a consultation on the National Care Service show ‘huge enthusiasm’ for changing the way we deliver support and services for people who use community health and social care in Scotland.
Homelessness statistics, April to September 202101/02/2022 15:05:00
Scotland's Chief Statistician today released Homelessness Statistics for the period 1 April to 30 September 2021.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) volunteering - third sector perspectives: survey report01/02/2022 12:05:00
Findings from a survey undertaken to gather insights into the experiences of Scottish third sector organisations and other stakeholders involved in supporting volunteering during the pandemic.
Criminal justice social work statistics: 2020-2101/02/2022 10:05:00
The Chief Statistician has published the criminal justice social work-statistics for 2020-21. This includes information on criminal justice social work services and social work orders, as well as characteristics of the people involved.
Fire alarm funding increased31/01/2022 15:05:00
More elderly and disabled people will be helped to install fire alarms that save lives and meet new building standards rules thanks to an additional £500,000 in funding.
New Independent Advocacy Service opens31/01/2022 13:05:00
Support available for disabled people to access Scottish social security.