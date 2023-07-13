Excellence Awards 2023: Winners announced!

We are thrilled to announce the winners of our annual Excellence Awards for 2023.

The awards recognise the innovative and impactful work happening across the homelessness sector to support people experiencing homelessness and rough sleeping in England.

This year we received 127 entries across the five categories, 43 of which were shortlisted for an award. The winners and highly commended entries, listed below, demonstrated exceptional person-centred and trauma-informed approaches to support. They represent frontline homelessness services of all types and sizes from across the country.

The expert independent judges included Suzannah Young, National Housing Federation; Sarah Faber, Big Issue Invest; Ross Watkins, Emmaus SLC; and Steve Benson, independent consultant formerly of Two Saints. They were joined by four Homeless Link staff to name the stand-out category winners.

Winners and Highly Commended

Excellence in supported housing

This award recognises high-quality, safe accommodation options for individuals or couples experiencing rough sleeping or homelessness.





The organisation was commended for the sense of safety that it provides as a women-only space and trauma-informed practice, its high-quality modern accommodation provision and its strong values and inclusive practice. Winner: The Marylebone Project , LondonThe Marylebone Project provides a life-changing service for vulnerable women in crisis and is the largest and longest-running centre of its kind in the UK. In 2020/21 it successfully settled 95 women into independent accommodation.The organisation was commended for the sense of safety that it provides as a women-only space and trauma-informed practice, its high-quality modern accommodation provision and its strong values and inclusive practice.

Highly commended: Great Places Housing Group - Docherty House , Manchester

Highly commended: Your Place , London

Excellence in support and navigation

This category celebrates inclusive and compassionate projects or services providing the right support to meet individuals’ specific, diverse needs and aspirations.

Winner: Exeter Navigator Team, Exeter



The Navigators are a multi-disciplinary team that provide a person-centred, trauma-informed service offer to individuals experiencing severe and multiple disadvantage. Support is non-conditional and long term and aligned with the individual`s’ own recovery journey.



The organisation was commended for its trauma-informed and inclusive approach, its preparedness to offer flexible support pathways and its strong multiagency working.

Highly commended: Cranstoun , South East

Highly commended: Rochdale Rough Sleeper Partnership, Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Best health and wellbeing initiative

This award celebrates health initiatives that are inclusive and accessible to everyone reducing health inequalities, and that are leading to improved physical and mental health outcomes enabling people to recover and remain well.





The judges commended the service for its inclusivity - considering marginalised members of the community such as non-binary people, who would be less likely to access a mainstream service. They were also praised for punching above their weight as a small organisation. Winner: Providence Row , LondonProvidence Row works with homeless and vulnerably housed people in East London. Its Tower Hamlets Health and Wellness Fairs project is an innovative, holistic way of supporting clients who would not normally access mainstream health provision. It delivered four Health Fairs (June ‘22 - March ‘23) attended by 285 people, with 72% accessing health provision on the day.The judges commended the service for its inclusivity - considering marginalised members of the community such as non-binary people, who would be less likely to access a mainstream service. They were also praised for punching above their weight as a small organisation.

Highly commended: Harbour Housing , Cornwall

Highly commended: Homeless Health CIC , London

Outstanding achievement in outreach and rough sleeper provision

This award recognises approaches that either prevent rough sleeping from happening in the first place, or tailored, rapid responses that intervene and help someone recover and build an independent life off the streets where it does happen.





Porchlight was recognised for its deep understanding of the need to outreach differently for different individuals and for meeting the specific need of support for victims of modern slavery. Winner: Porchlight , KentPorchlight is Kent’s leading homelessness charity with 50 years’ experience providing innovative and inclusive support. It is building capacity locally and nationally to identify and support rough sleepers who are victims of modern slavery and transform existing approaches. Frontline staff also receive specialist women’s needs training to support specific gendered experiences.Porchlight was recognised for its deep understanding of the need to outreach differently for different individuals and for meeting the specific need of support for victims of modern slavery.

Highly commended: St Basils , Birmingham

Highly commended: The Spires Centre , London

Social enterprise of the year

This award recognises social enterprises that can demonstrate a clear mission and strategic direction alongside a social impact that is creating better outcomes for individuals experiencing homelessness.





The organisation was commended for its focus on meaningful employment and skilled trade, which has the potential to lead to people securing jobs in many industries. Winner: Emmaus Hertfordshire , St Albans, HertfordshireEmmaus Hertfordshire supports up to 36 people experiencing homelessness by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to help rebuild their lives. Its residents help to run ‘Out of the Emmaus Workshop’, which restores, upscales and sells furniture.The organisation was commended for its focus on meaningful employment and skilled trade, which has the potential to lead to people securing jobs in many industries.

Highly commended: Crescent Cleaning Services (Arc) , Somerset

Congratulations to all the winners and highly commended entries