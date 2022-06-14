Homeless Link
Excellence Awards shortlist announced!
Our annual awards celebrate the best of the homelessness sector. The awards are open exclusively to Homeless Link members, highlighting the innovative and impactful work our members do.
This year we were delighted to have received over 90 entries across the four categories and our expert judging panel have whittled it down to a shortlist of 21 impressive entries.
Our awards ceremony will be back in person this summer! It will take place in the beautiful setting of the Museum of the Home at the Working Well conference so everyone attending the conference can join for free.
Across all the entries, it has been fantastic to see the high levels of innovation and impactful practice happening across the country and how much difference all our members are making to people experiencing and at risk of homelessness.
The shortlisted entries included projects supporting people who are LGBTQ+, victims of modern slavery, those leaving hospital, and needing to access adult social care, as well as innovative emergency and move-on accommodation solutions, support to get people into employment and much more. The wide range of people supported by the projects illustrates the diversity of our members across the country and how much the sector has to be proud of.
The judges now have more tough decisions to make to narrow it down to a winner for each category. We’re delighted to have external judges joining us to share their expertise, including Safia Cragg formerly from MEAM and now an independent trainer and consultant for the homelessness sector, Jackie Bliss Chief Executive of HARP Southend’s homelessness charity, Olivia Butterworth Head of Public Participation at the NHS England, Steve Wyler an independent consultant for homelessness services and co-found of A Better Way, and Ross Watkins Community Manager at Emmaus SLC. They’ll be joined by Homeless Link staff Sirea Jabar, Rick Henderson, Kate Alaway and Jo Prestidge to make this critical decision and make sure the winners really stand out.
Winners will receive a trophy and a certificate to celebrate their success and support with sharing their achievements far and wide.
Home Safe
This award recognises high quality, affordable accommodation options for individuals or couples experiencing rough sleeping or homelessness.
The nominees are:
- Jimmy's Cambridge
- Youth Concern
- Oasis Community Housing
- Gloucester City Homes
- One YMCA
- Sovereign Housing Association
Prevention into Action
This award celebrates services and projects committed to preventing homelessness from occurring in the first place or are preventing repeated periods of rough sleeping or homelessness from happening.
The nominees are:
Stronger Voice
This award recognises powerful voices using their knowledge, experience or passion to highlight homelessness.
The nominees are:
People First
This award celebrates projects or services that ensure the individuals they are supporting are at the centre of what they do.
The nominees are:
- Mildmay Mission Hospital
- WMASN and Sifa Fireside
- P3 Charity
- Leeds City Council
- Riverside
- Adullam Homes Housing Association
To see who is crowned winner and celebrate positive stories from the sector join us on 11 July
