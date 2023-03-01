“Exceptional” achievements of BCSWomen recognised at 2023 Women in IT Awards

The success of BCSWomen to champion women working in IT, has been recognised after the group was shortlisted for its category at the prestigious 2023 Women in IT Awards.

The awards ceremony celebrated women, allies, and organisations from across UK for their outstanding contributions to the technology industry.

BCSWomen was shortlisted in the category, Outstanding Diversity Network of the Year, and a group from BCSWomen attended the February event at the JW Marriott hotel, Park Lane, London.

“Exceptional” entry in a strong field

The 2023 Women in IT Awards team stated:

“We received over 200 submissions across over 100 unique companies and your entry stood out as exceptional amongst a very strong field of submissions. You should be really proud to have made it on the shortlist.”

Andrea Palmer, Chair of BCSWomen, attended the event along with BCSWomen representatives, Nicola Martin, Tristi Tanaka and Jo Stansfield.

“We had a fantastic evening at the 2023 Women in It Awards,” said Jo, founder and director of Inclusioneering Ltd and Co-Chair and Treasurer of BCS Women. “Although we didn’t win our category, I’m so proud of the work we are doing with BCSWomen and proud to have been shortlisted for Outstanding Diversity Network of the Year.”

Nicola Martin, Head of Quality at Adarga and BCSWomen Inclusion officer, agreed; “What an honour to proudly represent BCSWomen at an incredible event and venue. Congratulations to all the nominees, initiatives and winners.”

Andrea Palmer, Chair of BCSWomen and BCS Fellow, continued; “We were thrilled to be shortlisted and our success at the 2023 Women in IT Awards recognises all the BCSWomen volunteers who support other women in IT, whether it is through mentoring, running soft and technical skill workshops or providing a support network for our peers. It demonstrates that when we come together and work as one team, we can truly make IT good for society.

“Recognition like this encourages us to continue to provide support and skills for others, such as developing more taster sessions and widening our reach so we can help more people and hopefully inspire and increase the number of women in tech which sadly is still around 20%.”

One of the largest groups for women in tech

Founded in 2001, BCSWomen remains one of the largest and most active membership groups for women in tech, with over 830 members. Run by volunteers, it provides networking opportunities for all professional women working in IT around the world, and is dedicated to supporting for female IT professionals, as well as mentoring and encouraging girls/women to enter, or return to, IT as a career with the aim of tackling the industry's gender gap.