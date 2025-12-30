Exceptional military personnel recognised in the New Years Honours List

Personnel from across the RAF, Navy and Army have been awarded state honours for their outstanding service in the Armed Forces.

Military personnel from across the three services have been recognised for their dedication and exceptional service in the New Years Honours List, published today.

The many achievements include providing life-saving humanitarian support to Caribbean islands struck by a powerful hurricane, the first ever female intelligence officer to reach the rank of General Officer, and adult volunteers who have changed the lives of thousands of cadets for well over 40 years.

All recipients have gone above and beyond while on duty, displaying outstanding fortitude and dedication to their roles, with many recipients recognised for their exceptional contribution to the Armed Forces over long-established careers.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Congratulations to everyone in our Armed Forces honoured today on your thoroughly deserved recognition. Whether serving in the most demanding environments overseas, in specialist roles that rarely make the headlines but keep us safe 24/7, or in the essential work that keeps our military ready, your courage and excellence represent the very best of the UK. These honours reflect your remarkable individual achievements and the collective strength of our Armed Forces. Thank you for your service, we are deeply proud of you.

Listed below are examples of some of the servicemen and women who have been listed in this year’s New Years Honours List.

Sub Lieutenant Ashta McMillian, awarded an MBE

When SLt McMillian was caught in the middle of a Category 5 hurricane whilst on holiday in St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2024, he immediately stepped up to coordinate vital humanitarian action. Killing eight people and causing £170m worth of damage, Hurricane Beryl was one of the strongest storms in the Caribbean that year. Using his operational logistics knowledge and Royal Navy experience, McMillan worked with the island’s government and international relief agencies to deliver urgent support, saving countless lives. His swift leadership ensured aid reached communities when they needed it most.

Sub Lieutenant Ashta McMillian said:

Receiving this award was an unexpected and deeply humbling honour. In the Royal Navy we’re trained to step forward in times of need without looking for recognition, and supporting my fellow Vincentians in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl was simply the right thing to do. Being able to help my country at such a critical moment, and to raise awareness of what people were facing back home, meant a great deal to me.

Warrant Officer Angela Cheal, awarded an MBE

Improving the lives of over 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines, WO Cheal has received an MBE for her tireless efforts over the past eight years leading the Recovery Programme within Devonport Personnel Support Group and Recovery Headquarters. Cheal has secured the funding needed to deliver recovery courses independently, including uses adaptive sport and wellbeing activities to support physical rehabilitation, mental wellbeing and a renewed sense of value and purpose among Service personnel. What started as a single initiative is now a programme of 80 recovery courses annually, transforming welfare support for the Royal Navy’s most vulnerable service members.

Warrant Officer Angela Cheal said: