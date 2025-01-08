Office for National Statistics
Exceptional pre-release access to Office for National Statistics National population projections: 2022-based
The National Statistician granted exceptional pre-release access to National Population Projections: 2022-based, which will be published at 9:30am on 28 January 2025.
The exceptional pre-release access was granted for the projected population of the UK and of Great Britain by age and sex, and components of projected population change including life expectancy. This was granted to facilitate economic and fiscal forecasts, which will be used by the Chancellor and government departments to inform policy decisions as part of the March 2025 Spring Forecast and the February 2025 Monetary Policy report, preparation for which takes place in January 2025.
Making the most up-to-date set of projections, which capture the latest developments, available to relevant government departments is essential for ensuring the evidence base for the outlook on the economy and public finances is as robust as possible.
Access has been granted to individuals from:
- Office for Budget Responsibility on 8 January 2025
- Department for Work and Pensions on 13 January 2025
- Bank of England on 21 January 2025
Access prior to publication is in line with the rules and principles on pre-release access set out in the relevant UK legislation.
