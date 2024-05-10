Exciting line up of Welsh talent revealed for prestigious 'Skills Olympics'

Six talented young apprentices and students from Wales have been selected to represent Team UK at WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

This Welsh contingent, all aged under 25, will be heading for glory in France as part of a 31-strong Team UK, just hours after the Olympic flame is dimmed. They will compete in a range of disciplines in the event known widely as the Skills Olympics.

Just like their sporting counterparts, the members of Team UK have dedicated themselves to rigorous preparation for this extraordinary chance to proudly represent their nation in their chosen careers.

The UK has been taking part in the WorldSkills Competition since 1953 and the event is used by governments, economists and global business leaders around the world as a litmus test to measure preparedness to optimise future economic growth.

WorldSkills UK, a four nations partnership between education, industry and UK governments, is responsible for selecting, mentoring and training Team UK. Pearson, the world’s leading learning company is the official partner of WorldSkills UK for WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles MS said:

I’m delighted to announce the Welsh contingent in Team UK. The dedication and hard work of Ruby Pile, Oscar McNaughton, Rosie Boddy, Max Clarke, Arron Luker and Ruben Duggan exemplify the impact of skills development programs. Their participation in WorldSkills Lyon 2024 reflects the commitment to excellence and the pursuit of mastery in their disciplines. WorldSkills is a testament to skills development in Wales and globally. It provides a platform for talented individuals to showcase their expertise and compete at an international level. These skilled professionals represent a diverse range of fields, from Additive Manufacturing Aircraft Maintenance, Restaurant Services. Cyber Security and Plumbing and Heating, demonstrating the importance of vocational education and training. As we celebrate their achievements, let’s recognise the vital role that skills development plays in shaping our future workforce and fostering innovation. Just as we will be celebrating the athletic prowess of our sporting elite in Lyon the week before, we will cheer the talents and dedication of these six young competitors keen to showcase their prize-winning abilities. And it's important to acknowledge the impressive representation of their country by considering the ratio of competitors to population. One in five of our national team is Welsh. We’re all so very proud of you here in Wales. I wish each and every one of our competitors and those from the rest of the UK the best of luck.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 - think Olympic Games – where the prize is the world-class skills that UK employers are crying out for. The UK’s participation in the ‘skills Olympics’ will provide vital insights to ensure we can develop our apprenticeship and training programmes, to make them truly world-class. I couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional young people in Team UK; they are fantastic role models. Together with Pearson, we will use their participation at WorldSkills to boost the prestige of technical and vocational education, inspiring many more young people to take up technical and vocational training across the UK to help drive investment, jobs and economic growth.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 will host over 1500 young people in over 65 countries, who will compete in 62 different skill disciplines.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024, the 47th WorldSkills Competition, will take place from 10 to 15 September.