Welsh Government
|Printable version
"Exciting new era for education in Wales” as schools embrace new Curriculum
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has heralded an “exciting new era” for education in Wales, as he visited a school yesterday to see children learning with the new Curriculum for Wales.
The Curriculum for Wales is replacing the national curriculum which has been in place since the 1980s. The new curriculum has been designed by teachers and educators, working with experts.
Schools will be empowered to design their own curriculum, tailored to each individual learner’s needs, while supporting their wellbeing. Every pupil will benefit from learning that supports them to become confident and creative, with the life skills and knowledge needed to help them reach their potential.
Subjects are grouped into six Areas of Learning and Experience. Specific subjects will still be taught, but schools can decide to combine them, so learners understand the links between them. For example, a topic like climate change can be looked at through geography, history and its impact on society.
All primary schools in Wales have now begun teaching using the new curriculum.
Around half of all secondary schools have also started to teach the new curriculum to Year 7 pupils, with all other secondary schools beginning to teach Year 7 and 8 pupils from next year. From 2024, the Curriculum for Wales will be rolled out on a year-by-year basis.
Jeremy Miles visited Ysgol Y Wern in Cardiff to find out how the primary school has begun teaching its new curriculum. He visited a class to see teaching and learning in action and spoke to pupils and teachers about their experiences.
Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
The new curriculum is an exciting new era for education in Wales.
The motivation and commitment of our school workforce to bringing the new curriculum alive is really inspiring. It’s all about reshaping education to make sure all our young people aspire to learn and to succeed - to give them the best start in school and help us to raise standards.
Our new curriculum is designed with learners’ progress and wellbeing at its heart. It gives teachers the flexibility to tailor lessons to their students, to challenge and support every learner, so that when pupils leave school or college they have the skills, knowledge and experience to reach their full potential in today’s world.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/exciting-new-era-education-wales-schools-embrace-new-curriculum
Latest News from
Welsh Government
UK government ‘embedding unfairness’ in latest financial statement23/09/2022 15:43:00
Rebecca Evans, the Minister for Finance and Local Government in the Welsh Government, has said the UK government will ‘embed unfairness’ by failing to provide enough support to lower income households in the cost of living crisis.
Welsh community groups kickstart innovative engagement projects23/09/2022 14:05:00
A total of 11 Welsh community groups have been awarded funding by the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales to support its national conversation on the future of Wales.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data23/09/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published.
Have your say on a visitor levy for Wales22/09/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government was recently (20 September 2022) launched a public consultation on proposals to give local authorities the powers to introduce a visitor levy.
Cost of living support for university students22/09/2022 13:33:00
Living costs should never be a barrier to studying at university, which is why Wales provides the most generous living costs grants in the UK.
Free school meals for lower income families to continue in school holidays22/09/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced that free school meals will continue to be provided to children from lower income families in Wales during the school holidays, up until the end of next year’s February half term.
Welsh Economy Minister's response to UK Government Energy Bill Relief Scheme22/09/2022 09:10:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething responds to the UK Government Energy Bill Relief Scheme, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething
New plan to help develop Wales’ creative talent21/09/2022 11:05:00
A new plan to help develop Wales’ existing and next generation of talent in TV and film, music, and digital content has been launched today by the Welsh Government.
Have your say on a visitor levy for Wales21/09/2022 10:05:00
The Welsh Government has launched a public consultation on proposals to give local authorities the powers to introduce a visitor levy.
Ground-breaking Bill to ban single-use plastics in Wales and avoid leaving a ‘toxic legacy’ for future generations20/09/2022 11:05:00
A key step in reducing the flow of plastic waste damaging wildlife and the environment in Wales will be made today as a Bill banning single-use plastics is expected to be laid before the Senedd.