Ex-Derbyshire police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving
A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer is to appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Ex-Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cooper, aged 54, is due before Nottingham magistrates today (Thursday 10 April) charged with causing death by dangerous driving, contrary to section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, and a further charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, contrary to section 2B of the same Act.
The charges relate to a fatal road traffic collision in Egginton Road, Etwall, Derbyshire, at around noon on 28 September 2021.
We began our investigation after receiving a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Constabulary.
At the end of our investigation we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/ex-derbyshire-police-officer-charged-causing-death-dangerous-driving
