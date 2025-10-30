Exercise in a Box is an online resource from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) which helps organisations test and practise their response to a cyber attack. It is completely free and you don’t have to be an expert to use it.

The resource provides exercises, based around the main cyber threats, which your organisation can do in its own time, in a safe environment, as many times as necessary. It includes everything needed to set up, plan, deliver and identify post-exercise actions.

Exercise in a Box is used by small and medium sized enterprises, local government and the emergency services, as well as other private and public sector communities benefiting from using it, depending on their needs.

There are a number of exercises to choose from that cover a variety of topics, including: Ransomware, Phishing, Supply Chain, Risk management, Passwords and Vulnerabilities.

Visit website for more information