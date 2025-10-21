Exhibition to explore the making of America to feature rare Declaration of Independence

We can today announce a major exhibition exploring the birth of the United States of America to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on 4 July 2026.

Revolution 250: The Making of the USA will open on 23 May 2026 and feature some of the most significant letters, papers, maps and documents of that period, including a rare Dunlap print of the Declaration of Independence itself.

Dr Sean Cunningham, historian and curator at The National Archives, said:

“Revolution 250 will explore two pivotal decades that reshaped the world, tracing the dramatic rise and eventual fall of British power in America. “At its heart is the Declaration of Independence on 4 July 1776 – a moment that changed history. “Our records reveal the story of the American Revolution, and highlight the personal experiences of so many who had a stake in the fate of British America.”

Also on display will be the Tea Act which ultimately led to the Boston Tea Party, a British officer’s account of the tea party itself, the ‘Olive Brach petition’ sent to George III from representatives of the 13 colonies in a last attempt to avoid war in July 1775, George III’s Proclamation of Rebellion declaring that the colonies were in open revolt, and the Treaty of Paris ending the war with Britain accepting American independence.

Saul Nassé, Chief Executive at The National Archives, said:

“In this momentous year we are excited to be able to showcase the unique documents in our collection to explore the birth of what we now know as the United States of America. “Following on from our hugely successful MI5: Official Secrets exhibition which has been extended until the end of November, we are sure visitors will be informed, educated, and entertained.”

Ahead of Revolution 250, The National Archives will open Love Letters, a new chance to see some rare treasures from our collection, which were exhibited briefly during the Covid pandemic.

Love Letters will cover 500 years of devotion, longing and heartache, and include Lord Alfred Douglas’s petition to Queen Victoria pleading for the release of Oscar Wilde, a 1956 letter from Charles Kray defending his sons Ronnie and Reggie, and Edward VIII’s Instrument of Abdication.

Steve Burgess, head of Events and Exhibitions at The National Archives, said: ‘Love Letters will offer a rare glimpse into personal emotions captured in a government collection – tender, intimate and deeply human.’