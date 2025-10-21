National Archives
|Printable version
Exhibition to explore the making of America to feature rare Declaration of Independence
We can today announce a major exhibition exploring the birth of the United States of America to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on 4 July 2026.
Revolution 250: The Making of the USA will open on 23 May 2026 and feature some of the most significant letters, papers, maps and documents of that period, including a rare Dunlap print of the Declaration of Independence itself.
Dr Sean Cunningham, historian and curator at The National Archives, said:
“Revolution 250 will explore two pivotal decades that reshaped the world, tracing the dramatic rise and eventual fall of British power in America.
“At its heart is the Declaration of Independence on 4 July 1776 – a moment that changed history.
“Our records reveal the story of the American Revolution, and highlight the personal experiences of so many who had a stake in the fate of British America.”
Also on display will be the Tea Act which ultimately led to the Boston Tea Party, a British officer’s account of the tea party itself, the ‘Olive Brach petition’ sent to George III from representatives of the 13 colonies in a last attempt to avoid war in July 1775, George III’s Proclamation of Rebellion declaring that the colonies were in open revolt, and the Treaty of Paris ending the war with Britain accepting American independence.
Saul Nassé, Chief Executive at The National Archives, said:
“In this momentous year we are excited to be able to showcase the unique documents in our collection to explore the birth of what we now know as the United States of America.
“Following on from our hugely successful MI5: Official Secrets exhibition which has been extended until the end of November, we are sure visitors will be informed, educated, and entertained.”
Ahead of Revolution 250, The National Archives will open Love Letters, a new chance to see some rare treasures from our collection, which were exhibited briefly during the Covid pandemic.
Love Letters will cover 500 years of devotion, longing and heartache, and include Lord Alfred Douglas’s petition to Queen Victoria pleading for the release of Oscar Wilde, a 1956 letter from Charles Kray defending his sons Ronnie and Reggie, and Edward VIII’s Instrument of Abdication.
Steve Burgess, head of Events and Exhibitions at The National Archives, said: ‘Love Letters will offer a rare glimpse into personal emotions captured in a government collection – tender, intimate and deeply human.’
- Love Letters opens on 24 January 2026 and will run until 12 April 2026.
- Revolution 250: The Making of the USA opens on 23 May 2026 and will run until 29 November 2026.
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/exhibition-to-explore-the-making-of-america-to-feature-rare-declaration-of-independence/
Latest News from
National Archives
Cataloguing Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service records from the Second World War08/10/2025 09:15:00
In February 2023, the Ministry of Defence began the monumental task of transferring ten million personal records to The National Archives for permanent preservation.
Snapshot of Tudor England in Henry VIII’s ‘Domesday’07/10/2025 14:15:00
The National Archives is helping make accessible a financial survey of the Church ordered by Henry VIII after his break with Rome.
Developing an enhanced dataset for the history of photography06/10/2025 14:15:00
Researchers Giorgia Tolfo and Katherine Howells reflect on their recent project focusing on the metadata in our photographic copyright collections. They look at the opportunities and challenges of collaborative digital experimentation.
Schools service scoops heritage award for The National Archives23/09/2025 09:15:00
Educators at The National Archives have won a prestigious prize for their history workshops.
Shakespeare family will found by historian21/08/2025 14:15:00
A 1642 will which caused a legal row about William Shakespeare’s property in Stratford-upon-Avon has been discovered at The National Archives.
Wind in their sails: £750,000 grants boost for archives19/08/2025 14:15:00
Design plans for Titanic, sketches by Raymond Briggs and gig posters by Martin F. Bedford will all be more accessible thanks to cataloguing grants.
New accreditation awards to archive services29/07/2025 11:15:00
Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services have been accredited for the first time:
Katrina scoops LHVA award in Volunteers’ Week03/06/2025 14:15:00
A volunteer at The National Archives has won a London Heritage Volunteer Award for her outstanding work.