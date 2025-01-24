Department for Work and Pensions
Ex-high street chief to keep Britain working with review into business support for disabled and long-term sick
A new “Keep Britain Working” review has been launched today [Friday 24 January] to explore how to urgently support people with long-term illnesses or disabilities back into work, and to stay in work.
- Independent review led by former John Lewis boss, Sir Charlie Mayfield, officially underway.
- Review to investigate how government and businesses can work together to support ill and disabled people into work, boost living standards and grow the economy as part of Plan for Change.
- Intervention comes as government is expected to publish major health and disability benefit reforms this Spring.
Former chairman of John Lewis Partnership, Sir Charlie Mayfield, will lead the Keep Britain Working Review to investigate the factors behind spiralling levels of inactivity, and how government and businesses can work together to turn this around, to get Britain working again.
The review will be the first of its kind, and following the launch of the Get Britain Working White Paper, will be one part of the government’s Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth in partnership with businesses, drive up prosperity and raise living standards across the UK.
With over a third of working age people reporting a long-term health condition and around a quarter classed as disabled, the latter group being three times more likely to be not in work or looking for work, the scale of the challenge is stark.
Beginning today, the review will move at pace concluding in the Autumn, with Sir Charlie Mayfield meeting businesses and health and disability organisations across the country to identify the scale, trends, obstacles and opportunities for companies when recruiting and retaining ill and disabled people.
This phase will conclude in Spring with a report based on the findings from his conversations with company bosses, employees who have been supported to stay in work, and organisations who help those out of work, to inform wider engagement. Recommendations to the government are expected later this year.
This will be part of the government’s plan to boost employment by breaking down barriers to opportunity and improving people’s living standards through work and life-changing support, building on the latest data this week showing real earnings have increased by 2.5% on the year.
Sir Charlie Mayfield, who was also Chair of the British Retail Consortium and Chair of the UK Commission for Employment and Skills, said:
Losing people from the workforce because of ill-health or disability is bad for many of the individuals, for the businesses employing them, and for the wider economy.
It’s a growing problem for us all and it’s one that’s more likely to be resolved by business and government working together.
I’m looking forward to engaging closely with businesses, government departments and the many organisations committed to improving our performance here.
The review, which will identify measures to help ill and disabled people get into work and stay in work, comes ahead of significant reforms to health and disability benefits expected in the Spring.
Work and Pensions Secretary, Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP, said:
Millions of people have been left without support to get into work and on at work, and completely held back from reaching their potential for far too long, and the record-high cost of long-term sickness benefits is evidence of that fact.
That’s why I am pleased to have Sir Charlie leading this review, bringing a wealth of experience and helping us to get people into work, and most importantly keep them in work, so we can boost living standards and get our economy growing.
Business and Trade Secretary, Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds, said:
It isn’t right that too many businesses are missing out on the people they need, while those who want to work can’t because of long-term sickness.
Solving this problem is one of the greatest challenges facing the labour market, with years of poor support blocking those with great talent from helping drive our economy forward.
The government is on the side of working people and is unashamedly pro-business. That’s why this review will be critical in getting businesses the people they need to unlock their full potential.
Rain Newton-Smith, CEO of the CBI, said:
Lower rates of employment for people with long-term health conditions or disabilities is a tragic waste of potential that holds back economic growth and impacts on well-being.
It denies people the opportunity to improve their personal financial security through work and prevents businesses from using their valuable skills and experience to grow the economy.
Sir Charlie’s review is a welcome opportunity for business and government to co-design solutions that have a real impact.
This business engagement is part of the government’s Get Britain Working White Paper which is currently progressing the biggest employment reforms in a generation so the UK can reach an ambitious 80% employment rate.
As part of the plan, Jobcentre’s are to change their focus from monitoring and managing benefit claims to skills and careers, mental health support will be expanded to reduce waiting lists in areas with the highest levels of economic inactivity, and mayors will be empowered to join up local work, health and skills support to tackle the root causes of inactivity in their areas.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ex-high-street-chief-to-keep-britain-working-with-review-into-business-support-for-disabled-and-long-term-sick
