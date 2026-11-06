Ex-Leicestershire Police officer sacked for contact with sex workers

Gross misconduct has been proven against a former Leicestershire Police officer who contacted adult sex workers, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The officer, who cannot be named due to an anonymity order imposed by the Chair of the misconduct hearing, contacted sex workers when he was off duty, via his personal mobile phone, numerous times.

Investigators discovered more than a dozen phone numbers on his device which were associated with adverts for sex workers. In one month alone, in December 2024, the officer repeatedly called sex workers.

When interviewed about the allegations, the officer claimed someone had borrowed his phone on one particular occasion when it had been used to call multiple individuals who offered sexual services. He told investigators he could not remember who had borrowed it.

Following the investigation, carried out by the force’s Counter-Corruption Unit under the direction of our Anti-Corruption and Covert Investigations Unit, a police disciplinary panel yesterday (5 November) found gross misconduct proven against the officer, after a two-day hearing.

The panel determined the officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct. He would have been sacked had he not resigned just prior to the misconduct hearing. He will also be prevented from working in policing in the future after being added to the police barred list.

IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry yesterday said: