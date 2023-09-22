Ex-Met officer to face misconduct in public office charges

A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer is due in court following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into an allegation that he abused his position for a sexual purpose.

Police constable Daniel Humphreys, 37, who was based at Central North command, will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 25 September charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.

We began our investigation in April 2022 after we received a mandatory referral from the MPS. In December 2022 we completed our investigation and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.