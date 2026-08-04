Environment Agency
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Exmouth long sea outfall now open to consultation
The Environment Agency has started a 7-week consultation on a new long sea outfall from Exmouth sewage treatment works.
South West Water has applied to the Environment Agency to change its environmental permits to permanently use the new outfall, which is around 300m south of Straight Point. The new outfall will discharge treated wastewater. During periods of heavy rainfall, it may also discharge settled storm sewage.
The outfall has been given conditional temporary permission to operate by the Environment Agency because it reduces the risk of pollution to Exmouth Beach bathing water and the Exe Estuary. But South West Water needs to change its environmental permits to use the outfall permanently.
The environmental permit variations are now open for consultation.
South West Water must show that its proposals meet environmental standards, comply with Environment Agency policy, and protect people, wildlife and designated sites, including shellfish waters, bathing waters and conservation areas.
How to have you say
You can send us your comments using:
The consultation closes at 11.59pm on Tuesday 22 September 2026.
For advice about how to make a comment or if you are unable to make a comment by email, please call 03708 506 506.
The Environment Agency will normally put any comments it receives on the public register. This includes your name but not your personal contact details. Please tell us if you do not want your response to be public.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/exmouth-long-sea-outfall-now-open-to-consultation
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