Expand your horizons with OS Maps app for New Zealand

New Zealanders will never be far from a good walk in the great outdoors with OS Maps app, whether it is from their front door or out on a mountain peak.

New Zealand’s trampers and walkers are set to get a serious boost when planning and experiencing their next outdoor adventure.

OS Maps, a mapping app from Britain’s national mapping service Ordnance Survey (OS), has been launched in New Zealand. The app contains thousands of ready-made trails so users can instantly start finding local routes or explore further afield. There is also the function for users to create and plot their own walks, runs and cycle routes as well as downloading maps and routes for offline use - perfect for those remote areas where walkers may find no phone signal.

Kiwis can explore the local landscape across a variety of map layers including standard street-view maps, NZ Topographic mapping, and aerial satellite imagery. They will also be able to visualise routes in 3D and fly-through a route to get a preview of the terrain and difficulty level, ensuring OS Maps will appeal to different walking abilities.

The app syncs seamlessly between desktop, tablet and mobile so users can go from laptop to hilltop with ease.

The mapping data comes from Mapbox and OpenStreetMap, with topographic mapping data provided by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ).

OS’s Managing Director for Leisure, Nick Giles yesterday said:

“We are excited about bringing OS Maps to New Zealand and believe it will offer something special for New Zealanders who love the outdoors. “With the types of routes available to search for it is perfect for walking and hiking. But with its ability to create and share routes, the app is just as suitable for runners, cyclists, and young families too. “We want to encourage New Zealanders to get outside safely and as often as possible, particularly when there is so much breath-taking scenery and nature across New Zealand for everyone to enjoy.”

Ordnance Survey first launched OS Maps in Great Britain in 2015. It has become the country’s most popular navigation app with over 3.5 million users, allowing Brits to navigate with the most up to date mapping as well as providing access to over 1.5 million routes covering 30 million miles.

The first international launch of OS Maps came in February 2021, when it was introduced to Australia, where it received 85,000 downloads within the first months of release.

OS has further plans to introduce the app around the world in other regions including the USA, Canada, and mainland Europe.

OS Maps is available to download for free from the Apple and Google Play app stores, with premium subscriptions priced at $6.99 NZD for a monthly plan or $39.99 NZD for an annual plan.

Visit OSMaps.com for more information.