Expanding access to childcare

More than £1.5 million targeted funding over two years.

Families most at risk of living in poverty are benefitting from expanded childcare offers through projects backed by the Scottish Government’s Access to Childcare Funding.

Almost £1.5 million funding will support the seven initiatives situated in areas from Glasgow to Shetland over the next two years. Organisations will use funding to deliver free or subsidised breakfast clubs, after-school clubs, term-time and holiday childcare, as well as specialist provision for children with complex additional support needs. The expanded childcare offers for these families is improving outcomes for children while also supporting parents and carers to enter or sustain employment.

Confirming the funding, Children’s Minister Natalie Don-Innes met families attending an after-school club at Fairview Primary run by Support, Help, and Integration in Perthshire (SHIP). SHIP provides after school and holiday clubs for children aged 5-18 years with complex additional support needs, sensory and physical disabilities.

Ms Don-Innes said:

“Since 2020, we have provided over £4.5 million through the Access to Childcare Fund to support projects delivering activities, childcare, food and family support.

“Eradicating child poverty is the Scottish Government’s defining mission, and we know what a difference access to affordable school-age childcare can make for families that need it most.

“The projects receiving Access to Childcare Funding over the next two years are demonstrating the important role that school age childcare services play in supporting children’s health, wellbeing and relationships, and in enabling more parents and carers to balance caring for their children with work commitments, thereby helping increase household income.”

Lucas and Marc are 16 years old and have autism. They have been supported by SHIP since they were five years old. Their dad Brian said:

“SHIP has played a critical role in providing our sons with social opportunities and vital support with meeting their sensory needs that we would not as a family been able to. The term time clubs and holiday clubs have provided year round support for the boys, and the happiness and confidence this has given them is genuinely immeasurable.”

SHIP will receive £273,000 funding over two financial years through the Fairer Funding pilot. General Manager at SHIP Nicola Schelbert said:

“SHIP provides essential support for children and young people aged from 5–18 with complex needs, delivering youth clubs, Saturday clubs, after-school and holiday clubs. Access to Childcare Funding supports our after school clubs and childcare spaces at our holiday club, which enables parents to work or take respite.

"Families we work with tell us that without SHIP, continuing employment would be impossible, which would have a negative impact on their families’ wellbeing. This vital service strengthens families and ensures children receive the support they need.”

Background

Breakdown of latest Access to Childcare Fund projects and funding:

Fairer funding pilot – funding over next two financial years

SHIP is a parent-led childcare provider in Perthshire providing holiday clubs and after-school clubs for children with complex additional support needs, sensory and physical disabilities aged 5-18 – £135,000 in 2025-26, £138,000 in 2026-27

St Mirin’s Out of School Club delivers free or subsidised childcare for children aged 4-12 with term-time indoor and outdoor play at breakfast clubs, after school clubs and a holiday club in Glasgow – £135,005.92 in 2025-26, £141,787.72 in 2026-27

Indigo offers both childcare and family support through their family matters programme for families in Castlemilk. They provide children aged 4-12 with breakfast clubs and after school clubs and holiday clubs – £196,325 in 2025-26, £196,325 in 2026-27

Stepping Stones for Families provides a School Age Childcare service at their Flexible Childcare centre in Possilpark Glasgow. They deliver school-age childcare for children aged 5-12 years during term time as well as during the school holidays – £77,531 in 2025-26, £79.450 in 2026-27

SupERkids is led by volunteer parents of disabled children and provides children aged 5-18 with additional support needs with after-school activities during term-time, as well as offering unsupported family activities during holidays in East Renfrewshire – £98,700 in 2025-26, £103,635 in 2026-27

Grant funding – financial year 25-26 only