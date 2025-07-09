Expanding care for patients at home

Improving the flow of patients through hospitals.

A new £85 million investment will be targeted at front line NHS frailty services, helping to improve the flow of patients throughout hospitals and providing care for patients in the comfort of their own homes.

The ‘Hospital at Home’ service is to be expanded to 2,000 beds by December 2026. It predominantly provides care for frail, older people in their own homes and who may be suffering with acute illnesses and health conditions, including respiratory and cardiac conditions, infections, or treatment after a fall.

Keeping patients in their own homes ensures they can stay in familiar surroundings rather than be separated from family, friends and pets while also helping to reduce some of the risks associated with hospitalisations such as acquiring infections and lessening delayed discharge from hospital due to waits for appropriate care provision.

The funding will also be used to support the introduction of frailty services in every A&E department by the end of summer 2025, aiming to cut the average length of stay for vulnerable patients.

Speaking during a visit to Falkirk Community Hospital, where he met clinicians leading the Hospital at Home service across NHS Forth Valley, First Minister John Swinney said:

“I am resolutely focused on taking the necessary action to reduce wait times and clear the blockages leading to delayed discharges across our NHS. This investment will ensure many patients can receive first class NHS care in the comfort of their own homes and not have to travel to a hospital where it isn’t required.

“Expanding Hospital at Home to 2,000 beds by December 2026 will create the largest ‘hospital’ in the country, thereby improving the flow of patients throughout the NHS and generating greater capacity for staff. The staff delivering this service at Falkirk Community Hospital are testament to the success of Hospital at Home and it’s been eye opening to see the effort that goes into provide this first class care.

“The NHS is Scotland’s greatest treasure but we know we must do better to ensure patients get the care they need, when and where they need it. The 2025-26 Budget provides record funding of £21 billion for Health and Social Care services – with NHS boards across Scotland receiving an additional £2 billion to deliver key front line services.”

Dr Sarah Henderson, Consultant Geriatrician, NHS Forth Valley’s Hospital at Home Service, said:

“Our local Hospital at Home team do an amazing job to help ensure that patients, who in the past would have to come into hospital, are able to remain in their own homes and access the specialist clinical care and support they require.

“Over the last four years the service has helped thousands of local patients and the feedback we have received from them and their families has been overwhelmingly positive as they really appreciate everything the team does to help them stay out of hospital and in familiar surroundings at home, close to their family, friends and pets.

“I am delighted that the additional funding announced today will help us expand the Hospital at Home service further as well as develop local heart failure, respiratory and Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy (OPAT) services to help more people remain at home and still access the specialist care they require."

Marion Denholm’s husband Bill was recently supported by NHS Forth Valley’s Hospital at Home team after he developed a chest infection. Ms Denholm said:

“There are no words to adequately describe the care and attention my husband received while under the care of Hospital at Home. We’ve had doctors, advanced nurse practitioners, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, a dietitian and a speech and language therapist all visit our home to provide the care and treatment he required so he didn’t have to go into hospital.

“This meant he was able to stay in familiar surroundings with his family around him at all times and still receive the same type of care he would have received in hospital. I also felt very supported as I could contact the Team direct if I had any worries or concerns. I can’t praise the Hospital at Home service enough and I am sure many other local families feel the same. It also makes so much more sense to treat people in their own homes if you can rather than occupy a bed in a busy hospital – it’s definitely a win-win for everyone involved.”

Background

NHS Scotland Operational Improvement Plan