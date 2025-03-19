Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Expanding digital stroke rehabilitation throughout the north west coast
Health Innovation North West Coast is proud to be a partner in a successful SBRI Health Care grant: Competition 26, Phase 3, Stroke. The announcement was made on 10 March 2025, and work has already begun on this 12-month programme for digital stroke rehabilitation delivery in Lancashire and South Cumbria and Cheshire and Merseyside.
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Expanding-digital-stroke-rehabilitation
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Research and Innovation awards finalists are announced06/03/2025 12:25:00
The finalists have been announced for the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025, recognising the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.
Sweden: the key to better mental health?05/02/2025 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Alice Fletcher, 03 February 2025.
'Let innovation be just the way we do things round here'14/01/2025 16:10:00
Senior health and care leaders in Cheshire and Merseyside are collaborating to ensure innovations deliver the greatest possible impact on services.
Research and innovation awards launched10/12/2024 12:25:00
The search is under way for the best researchers and innovators in our region with the launch of the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025.
Care bundle boosts outcomes for babies22/11/2024 10:10:00
More than 5,000 interventions a year are being carried out in the North West as part of a programme to improve outcomes for babies and families.
Maternity and neonatal team wins national award12/11/2024 09:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast’s maternity and neonatal experts are part of a team that won a prestigious award for perinatal care.
Showcasing the UK market and beautiful Liverpool to international innovators06/11/2024 13:20:00
Blog by Kevin Moreton, Head of International Programmes
£8 million channelled to reduce shipping emissions18/10/2024 10:25:00
£8 million has been invested across three pioneering programmes designed to reduce the UK’s shipping emissions.