Expanding NHS orthopaedic services

Major increase in surgical procedures

Health Secretary Neil Gray visited Gartnavel General Hospital today to see first-hand how Scottish Government investment is supporting increased capacity in orthopaedic services to deliver faster care for patients.

The visit follows the Programme for Government announced by the First Minister last week, which committed to the delivery of more than 150,000 additional NHS appointments and procedures, including in surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacements compared to last year.

This investment is part of the government’s commitment to strengthening the NHS and ensuring timely access to essential treatments.

During his visit, Mr. Gray toured Gartnavel’s state-of-the-art theatre complex, where he met with frontline staff involved in the expanded orthopaedic services. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde will be allocated funding to support the delivery of additional orthopaedic procedures through extra elective theatres at the hospital.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“The Scottish Government is determined to increase capacity in our NHS – making sure people can get the quality care they need when they need it.

“Increasing orthopaedic capacity here means faster, more efficient care for those who need it most, allowing patients to regain mobility and quality of life without unnecessary delays.

“We have seen real progress in the last year, with more than 105,000 appointments and procedures delivered through an additional £30 million of targeted investment in 2023-24. Now we want to build on that momentum through the additional £200 million set out in this year’s Budget to reduce waiting lists and to help support reduction of delayed discharge.”

Background

The Programme for Government 2025-26 includes a wide range of measures to support the NHS and improve public health, including: