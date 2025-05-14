Scottish Government
|Printable version
Expanding NHS orthopaedic services
Major increase in surgical procedures
Health Secretary Neil Gray visited Gartnavel General Hospital today to see first-hand how Scottish Government investment is supporting increased capacity in orthopaedic services to deliver faster care for patients.
The visit follows the Programme for Government announced by the First Minister last week, which committed to the delivery of more than 150,000 additional NHS appointments and procedures, including in surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacements compared to last year.
This investment is part of the government’s commitment to strengthening the NHS and ensuring timely access to essential treatments.
During his visit, Mr. Gray toured Gartnavel’s state-of-the-art theatre complex, where he met with frontline staff involved in the expanded orthopaedic services. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde will be allocated funding to support the delivery of additional orthopaedic procedures through extra elective theatres at the hospital.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“The Scottish Government is determined to increase capacity in our NHS – making sure people can get the quality care they need when they need it.
“Increasing orthopaedic capacity here means faster, more efficient care for those who need it most, allowing patients to regain mobility and quality of life without unnecessary delays.
“We have seen real progress in the last year, with more than 105,000 appointments and procedures delivered through an additional £30 million of targeted investment in 2023-24. Now we want to build on that momentum through the additional £200 million set out in this year’s Budget to reduce waiting lists and to help support reduction of delayed discharge.”
Background
The Programme for Government 2025-26 includes a wide range of measures to support the NHS and improve public health, including:
- Over 150,000 additional NHS appointments and procedures, with a 50% increase in surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacement compared with last year.
- 100,000 enhanced GP appointments by March 2026 for high-risk conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, obesity, and smoking.
- Enhanced diagnostic pathways, including targeted cancer pathways, to help tackle backlogs and achieve the 62-day referral to treatment standard.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/expanding-nhs-orthopaedic-services/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scotland’s Headteachers highlight impact of attainment funding14/05/2025 16:10:00
Over £1 billion invested to support and improve attainment
Scottish Salmon and Sea Trout Fishery Statistics updated for the 2024 Season14/05/2025 13:25:00
An Official Statistics publication
Community Energy Generation Growth Fund opens14/05/2025 12:25:00
£8 million for community renewable projects.
Housing Statistics for Scotland, 2023-24 An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.14/05/2025 11:05:00
The latest compendium annual housing statistics were yesterday published by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Promoting Gaelic in the Hebrides14/05/2025 10:05:00
Gaelic initiatives in the Outer Hebrides are to benefit from Scottish Government funding as part of efforts to grow the language.
Call for more foster carers13/05/2025 15:05:00
A new national recruitment campaign to help find more foster carers has been launched by First Minister John Swinney.
Milestone reached - £65 million invested in nature projects13/05/2025 13:05:00
Nature Restoration Fund extended following success.
Minister condemns ‘devastating’ UK migration proposals13/05/2025 12:05:00
UK Government urged to work with Scottish Government on plans.
Change to health board escalation13/05/2025 10:05:00
NHS Grampian has been escalated to Stage 4 of NHS Scotland’s National Performance Framework for finance, leadership and governance.