Expanding spectrum access to boost satellite connectivity: decisions and further proposals

To meet the growing demand for satellite connectivity services in the UK, Ofcom yesterday decided to make more spectrum available for satellite gateway earth stations.

Satellite communication systems rely on gateway earth stations which enable large volumes of data to be transmitted between Earth and space, and then onwards to the internet or private networks.

In a further boost to satellite connectivity in the UK, we have decided to make up to 10 GHz of spectrum in the Q/V band available for satellite gateways across most of the UK landmass, predominantly in rural ‘low density’ areas.

This provides extra capacity to support growth in satellite services across the UK and will enable more people and businesses to benefit from improved satellite connectivity, such as faster satellite broadband, including in the more remote hard to reach parts of the UK.

Supporting satellite services in UK towns and cities

Having considered responses to our July 2025 consultation, we are also proposing to open up access to some of these Q/V band frequencies for GSO and NGSO satellite gateways in urban ‘high density’ areas, which cover the 6% of UK landmass not included in our ‘low density’ area decision.

Satellite operators have told us that there could be some specific benefits from locating gateways in these areas. Consistent with our objective to promote flexible spectrum sharing, we have developed proposals to help enable satellite infrastructure in UK towns and cities, while ensuring that safeguards are in place to protect existing spectrum users.

We are now seeking views on our proposals set out in our Consultation, which closes on 28 May 2026.

Streamlining NGSO licensing process and confirming fee model

Following consultation, we are also announcing changes to improve our NGSO licensing process.

Our amended approach includes measures to speed up decision-making timeframes; and reduce the administrative burden on NGSO satellite operators. We will no longer routinely consult on applications for NGSO gateway licences.

Separately, we have confirmed that we will extend the Administered Incentive Pricing (AIP) model we use for GSO gateways to NGSO satellite gateway licences as well. This reflects the significant growth in NGSO use in recent years and covers the extra spectrum we are making available today. Our fee model is designed to promote efficient use of spectrum - encouraging users to think carefully about their spectrum needs, as well as incentivising the highest value uses.