Expansion of breakfast clubs

Funding for national rollout by August 2027

New funding will allow every primary pupil in Scotland to access a breakfast club, the First Minister has said.

The Scottish Budget will provide an additional £15 million in 2026-27 to expand breakfast club provision and help schools, councils and third sector partners prepare for the introduction of universal breakfast club services by August 2027. The Scottish Government then plans to invest £44 million per year from 2027-28 to deliver the clubs for all primary school children in Scotland who want to access them. Every pupil attending a school specifically for children with additional support needs will also benefit.

Breakfast clubs not only give children a nutritious meal before school starts, they can also help improve school attendance and confidence in children, and the option of an early drop-off means parents have more flexibility so they can work or study.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“My government is focused on delivering the priorities of the people of Scotland and through our budget, we are acting to provide help with the cost of living and doing all we can to eradicate child poverty.

“We know extending the school day before and after class can help children and their parents, particularly families who might be struggling with balancing the demands of getting to work early as well as the cost of the weekly food shop.

“Breakfast clubs are a perfect example of how we can give families the option of some extra support. Children can get a healthy start to their day as they eat breakfast and play with their friends, while parents are better able to get to work, or to take up training or study, knowing their children are being well looked after – there are clear benefits for the whole family.

“That is why we will invest £44 million each year to deliver a national breakfast club programme across all primary and special schools from August 2027, with the Scottish Budget investing £15 million in the coming year to support the expansion and help partners prepare.”

Background

Scottish Budget 2026-27 - gov.scot

Scottish Government funding through the Bright Start Breakfasts programme currently supports 490 clubs and up to 20,000 children.

The 2026-27 Scottish Budget will provide £3 million to continue to support existing Bright Start Breakfasts clubs and a further £15 million to help prepare for expanded provision from August 2027.

A universal breakfast club offer will be available to all children attending primary or special schools in Scotland.