techUK
|Printable version
Experian-techUK report: steps for unlocking the transformative potential of genAI
techUK and Experian have collaborated to explore the transformative potential of Generative AI (GenAI) for society and the economy, providing practical suggestions to businesses and government to unlock its benefits.
GenAI has sparked significant enthusiasm due to its ability to enhance operations, drive innovation, and improve efficiency and productivity across various sectors. With increasingly innovative applications – including specialised models tailored to specific industries, and the emergence of multimodal AI capable of processing various data formats – GenAI could boost the UK economy by £120 billion annually. However, realising its full potential requires overcoming a number of challenges.
Download the full report here or read our summary below.
Findings of the report
As part of this report, 1,250 UK business professionals – including business leaders and employees – were surveyed. The findings revealed a significant gap between these groups in the adoption and perception of this technology: while more than four-fifths (85%) of business leaders think that GenAI will positively impact their company, only 30% of employees share this view.
A similar disparity emerges regarding GenAI skills and training. While almost 70% of leaders believe their staff have the skills to use GenAI effectively, less than a third of employees feel the same.
Data quality also stands out as a critical factor. The survey found that 80% of business leaders believe the quality of their company's data will determine the success or failure of GenAI implementation. Yet, 40% of employees are unaware of the impact of data quality on GenAI success.
Suggestions for addressing these challenges
The report underscores the need for strategic actions to fully leverage GenAI’s benefits and proposes five guiding principles for organisations to aid AI deployment in the workplace and drive productivity. These include:
- Data quality must come first: prioritise robust data governance to ensure GenAI systems function effectively and reduce the risk of inaccurate outputs;
- Educate on GenAI today, thrive tomorrow: provide comprehensive training to improve staff knowledge of GenAI tools and their safe, responsible use;
- Encourage responsible experimentation: create an environment that fosters creativity and allows employees to explore GenAI's capabilities within appropriate safety guardrails;
- Every business has a different story: tailor GenAI implementation strategies to individual business needs rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach;
- Constant GenAI appraisal ensures you stay one step ahead: Continuously evaluate GenAI's impact and stay informed about new capabilities to align with business objectives.
Additionally, it is worth noting that addressing these challenges will require collaboration across the whole ecosystem - including private, public, and third-party organisations. That’s why a comprehensive Government strategy is necessary – one that focuses on investment in digital infrastructure, promotes data accessibility and interoperability, supports access to talent through enhanced educational initiatives and workforce training, and supports responsible deployment. From the regulatory perspective, clear, appropriate, and evidence-based regulation is crucial to balancing innovation in the GenAI space with the need for safe use.
Conclusion
While the journey toward fully embracing GenAI is just beginning, the opportunities for enhancing productivity and driving economic growth are vast. By proactively tackling the associated challenges, businesses and governments can unlock the transformative benefits of this technology and position themselves for long-term success.
techUK remains committed to supporting the UK tech industry in navigating the evolving landscape of GenAI and beyond.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/experian-techuk-report-steps-for-unlocking-the-transformative-potential-of-genai.html
Latest News from
techUK
The Fire Standards Board reach a milestone with the publication of two new Fire Standards20/09/2024 16:30:00
Today the Fire Standards Board reach a milestone with the launch of two Standards. With their publication the initial suite of Standards is complete.
techUK Health and Social Care Council 2024 Elections – what you need to know!18/09/2024 12:15:00
Between October and November 2024 elections will take place for 23 seats on techUK’s Health & Social Care Council.
Local funding competition for cyber security announced17/09/2024 09:05:00
Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is partnering with the Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) to provide funding of up to £1.3 million.
techUK's response to the Lord Darzi Review: How capital starvation and technological underdevelopment contributed to today’s crisis16/09/2024 16:05:00
The recent publication of the Darzi investigation has uncovered sobering findings within the current crisis of the healthcare system.
Statement by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on Generative AI training16/09/2024 14:05:00
The recent (13 September 2024) statement shows the UK’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI) working in practice.
Innovating education: join techUK's new Digital Skills in Education Policy Group!16/09/2024 11:25:00
Join techUK’s Digital Skills in Education Working Group to work with policymakers and wider industry to drive the integration of digital skills and tech literacy across education and the curriculum.
Announcement on Generative AI training13/09/2024 16:25:00
Today’s announcement shows the UK’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI) working in practice
Procurement Act Implementation Delayed until February 202513/09/2024 14:05:00
The Procurement Act 2023 will now commence on 24 February 2025.