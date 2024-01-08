Transport for London
|Printable version
Experience London for less with new partnership offers from TfL
TfL and Historic Royal Palaces have joined forces to offer two-for-one tickets on London's top historical attractions, including Kensington Palace
- The offer will be also be valid during the February half-term making it perfect for families looking for activities to keep children entertained
- Lee Valley VeloPark offers TfL customers a 20 per cent discount on three cycling Velodrome taster experiences
- Until March, Londoners and visitors can visit four Merlin Entertainments attractions in the capital for less with a 30 per cent discount
- TfL's partnerships with leading attractions in the capital help to highlight the value and benefits of public transport as the ideal way to make the most of London this year
Transport for London (TfL) has joined forces with many of London's top attractions to offer savings on visits to Historic Royal Palaces, Merlin Entertainments London attractions, Lee Valley VeloPark and much-loved shows in the West End.
Historic Royal Palaces have teamed up with TfL to offer customers two-for-one entry to three historic palaces in London when using the TfL network. The promotion now includes Kensington Palace, alongside the Tower of London and Hampton Court Palace, and is extended to include the February half-term. To qualify for free tickets, one person from each party will need to show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and Contactless app on arrival. Customers travelling on the network will be able to discover the home of Henry VIII and admire the Tudor kitchens at the Hampton Court Palace for half the usual price of entry. TfL customers are invited to apply the 2 for 1 deal on top of the existing 50 per cent discount between 8 January and 9 February for a huge saving on tickets to this iconic visitor attraction.
Londoners and visitors can also enjoy a Velodrome experience on an Olympic track with Lee Valley VeloPark offering TfL customers 20 per cent off three taster sessions. The activities include Velodrome taster, Velodrome and BMX taster, and Velodrome Flying Lap. The discount is valid until 31 March using the code 'TFL20' here. Upon arrival, one person from each party must show proof of travel using the TfL network using TfL Oyster and the Contactless app.
In December, TfL and Official London Theatre launched a 10 per cent discount on Theatre Tokens, which hundreds of people are now using during the Official London Theatre's New Year sale to book top theatre shows such as Wicked, Disney's The Lion King and Mrs. Doubtfire for even less, with tickets between £10 to £50.
TfL's partnership with Merlin Entertainments continues to offer TfL customers a 30 per cent discount at top London attractions until March, including Shrek's Adventure!, Madame Tussauds, London Dungeon, SEA LIFE London Aquarium.
Julie Dixon, TfL's Head of Partnerships and Customer Information, said: "We are delighted that our exclusive offers which now include the iconic Kensington Palace and Olympic Velodrome will offer Londoners and visitors travelling across the TfL network even more opportunities to enjoy more of our city for less."
Justine Locker, Head of Kensington Palace, said: "We are thrilled to be launching this two-for-one offer for TfL customers to visit Kensington Palace for the first time, joining two other Historic Royal Palaces sites - the Tower of London and Hampton Court Palace - to offer great value to our visitors. We especially look forward to welcoming everyone who travels on the TfL network to Kensington Palace during February half-term to walk in the footsteps of a young Queen Victoria and explore the magnificent State Apartments."
Jeremy Northrop, General Manager at Lee Valley VeloPark, said: "We're excited to extend a 20 per cent discount to TfL customers on our exhilarating cycling experiences at Lee Valley VeloPark. Join us with TfL and gear up to experience the Olympic legacy at Lee Valley VeloPark where you can discover the excitement of cycling on these iconic cycling tracks."
Sara Holt, Group Marketing Director at Merlin Entertainments, said: "We're so happy to continue our partnership with TfL and offer 30 per cent off at our four incredible central London attractions. From mingling with the stars during Awards season at Madame Tussauds London to discovering the wonder under the capital at SEA LIFE London Aquarium it's the best way to kick off 2024."
For more information and terms and conditions visit tfl.gov.uk/deals
Notes to Editor
About Historic Palaces
- Historic Royal Palaces is a team of people who love and look after six of the most wonderful palaces in the world. We create space for spirits to stir and be stirred. We want everyone to feel welcome and accepted. We tell stories about the monarchs you know and the lives you don't. We let people explore and we set minds racing. We are a charity, and your support gives the palaces a future, for everyone. For more information visit www.hrp.org.uk
About Lee Valley VeloPark
- Lee Valley VeloPark is part of Lee Valley Regional Park, which stretches 26 miles along the River Lee from East India Dock Basin on the Thames to Ware in Hertfordshire. The park offers a range of great activities, days out and attractions from cycling, white water sports and angling to horse riding, ice skating, hockey and camping, alongside award winning nature reserves, green spaces, heritage sites and riverside trails
About Merlin Entertainments
- Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in branded entertainment destinations. As the UK and Europe's Number 1, Merlin operates over 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees. See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2024/january/experience-london-for-less-with-new-partnership-offers-from-tfl
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL advises of five weekends of planned works affecting southbound traffic through Blackwall Tunnel in January and February08/01/2024 10:05:00
Southbound traffic will need to seek alternative routes across the weekends of 13-15 January, 20-22 January, 27-29 January (a contingency weekend if either of the previous two weekends are not possible),10-12 February and 24-26 February
TfL advises Tube customers to only travel if their journey is essential during planned RMT strike03/01/2024 12:25:00
Planned strike action by RMT members means severe disruption is expected across the Tube network from the evening of Sunday 7 January until the morning of Friday 12 January
Mayor heralds first Elizabeth line stations to get high-speed mobile coverage20/12/2023 14:20:00
High-speed mobile coverage is now available on the busiest Elizabeth line platforms, escalators and tickets halls at Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street - with more stations connected in the coming months.
Levelling Up funding confirmed for Colindale and Leyton, as TfL’s business case for both Tube stations gets the green light20/12/2023 10:05:00
Government confirms Levelling Up funding totalling £43.1m for two Tube stations; Colindale and Leyton.
Statement in response to Government funding announcement19/12/2023 09:05:00
TfL yesterday reached an agreement with the Government that will see £250m in capital investment funding provided to TfL over the next year.
Safer, more reliable and accessible Central line trains visited for first time by Mayor of London18/12/2023 14:05:00
£500m project will transform journeys for one of the busiest and longest lines on the Underground.
London roars back for a Christmas ‘Too Big to Miss’13/12/2023 15:15:00
Capital's festive season is well underway with ridership figures to stations close to Christmas attractions exceeding pre-pandemic levels this year
Encore! TfL and Official London Theatre partner again to offer discounted Theatre Tokens12/12/2023 09:05:15
Save big on London's best shows with TfL and Official London Theatre offering a 10 per cent discount on Theatre Tokens, which can be redeemed in London's famous West End stages and theatres nationwide.