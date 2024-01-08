Experience London for less with new partnership offers from TfL

TfL and Historic Royal Palaces have joined forces to offer two-for-one tickets on London's top historical attractions, including Kensington Palace

The offer will be also be valid during the February half-term making it perfect for families looking for activities to keep children entertained

Lee Valley VeloPark offers TfL customers a 20 per cent discount on three cycling Velodrome taster experiences

Until March, Londoners and visitors can visit four Merlin Entertainments attractions in the capital for less with a 30 per cent discount

TfL's partnerships with leading attractions in the capital help to highlight the value and benefits of public transport as the ideal way to make the most of London this year

Transport for London (TfL) has joined forces with many of London's top attractions to offer savings on visits to Historic Royal Palaces, Merlin Entertainments London attractions, Lee Valley VeloPark and much-loved shows in the West End.

Historic Royal Palaces have teamed up with TfL to offer customers two-for-one entry to three historic palaces in London when using the TfL network. The promotion now includes Kensington Palace, alongside the Tower of London and Hampton Court Palace, and is extended to include the February half-term. To qualify for free tickets, one person from each party will need to show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and Contactless app on arrival. Customers travelling on the network will be able to discover the home of Henry VIII and admire the Tudor kitchens at the Hampton Court Palace for half the usual price of entry. TfL customers are invited to apply the 2 for 1 deal on top of the existing 50 per cent discount between 8 January and 9 February for a huge saving on tickets to this iconic visitor attraction.

Londoners and visitors can also enjoy a Velodrome experience on an Olympic track with Lee Valley VeloPark offering TfL customers 20 per cent off three taster sessions. The activities include Velodrome taster, Velodrome and BMX taster, and Velodrome Flying Lap. The discount is valid until 31 March using the code 'TFL20' here. Upon arrival, one person from each party must show proof of travel using the TfL network using TfL Oyster and the Contactless app.

In December, TfL and Official London Theatre launched a 10 per cent discount on Theatre Tokens, which hundreds of people are now using during the Official London Theatre's New Year sale to book top theatre shows such as Wicked, Disney's The Lion King and Mrs. Doubtfire for even less, with tickets between £10 to £50.

TfL's partnership with Merlin Entertainments continues to offer TfL customers a 30 per cent discount at top London attractions until March, including Shrek's Adventure!, Madame Tussauds, London Dungeon, SEA LIFE London Aquarium.

Julie Dixon, TfL's Head of Partnerships and Customer Information, said: "We are delighted that our exclusive offers which now include the iconic Kensington Palace and Olympic Velodrome will offer Londoners and visitors travelling across the TfL network even more opportunities to enjoy more of our city for less."

Justine Locker, Head of Kensington Palace, said: "We are thrilled to be launching this two-for-one offer for TfL customers to visit Kensington Palace for the first time, joining two other Historic Royal Palaces sites - the Tower of London and Hampton Court Palace - to offer great value to our visitors. We especially look forward to welcoming everyone who travels on the TfL network to Kensington Palace during February half-term to walk in the footsteps of a young Queen Victoria and explore the magnificent State Apartments."

Jeremy Northrop, General Manager at Lee Valley VeloPark, said: "We're excited to extend a 20 per cent discount to TfL customers on our exhilarating cycling experiences at Lee Valley VeloPark. Join us with TfL and gear up to experience the Olympic legacy at Lee Valley VeloPark where you can discover the excitement of cycling on these iconic cycling tracks."

Sara Holt, Group Marketing Director at Merlin Entertainments, said: "We're so happy to continue our partnership with TfL and offer 30 per cent off at our four incredible central London attractions. From mingling with the stars during Awards season at Madame Tussauds London to discovering the wonder under the capital at SEA LIFE London Aquarium it's the best way to kick off 2024."

