Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Experiences of nuclear test veterans to be further recognised as £200,000 fund opens for bids
Charities and Organisations across the UK are set to benefit from £200,000 in funding, as a funding scheme is opened to build community led programmes to recognise and support nuclear test veterans and their families.
- The Office for Veterans’ Affairs has today made £200,000 available to organisations to bid for in support of nuclear test veterans.
- Organisations will be able to bid for up to £70,000 each to run community led programmes that help to recognise and support Nuclear Test Veterans and their families.
- The fund represents a crucial further step in our continued drive to recognise the historic contributions of nuclear test veterans to our nation’s security.
Charities and Organisations across the UK are set to benefit from £200,000 in funding, as a funding scheme is opened to build community led programmes to recognise and support nuclear test veterans and their families.
The fund which opens today for organisations to apply, comes off the back of the announcement last November of a medal to recognise the service of nuclear test veterans.
The cohort of veterans, known as nuclear test veterans, are ex-service personnel who contributed to Britain’s nuclear testing programme, including serving in Australia and the south Pacific between 1952 and 1967.
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer said:
To this day the nuclear deterrent remains the cornerstone of our defence and that is substantially due to the service and contribution of the brilliant nuclear test veterans.
It is only right that we support and recognise the experiences of our nuclear test veterans, so future generations can learn from their experiences.
The funding provided today kickstarts that process, and I look forward to seeing the fantastic projects put forward by our third sector partners.
In order to receive funding the projects must satisfy at least one of three criteria, directly support nuclear test veterans and their families, memorialise nuclear test veterans and their experiences, or provide educational activities to raise public awareness of their service. The decisions on funding will be made by a government steering group.
The funding opening for bidding today is a further step in recognising the contributions made by our service personnel during the height of the Cold War, at a key moment in our history as a nation. The funding will allow projects to progress at speed, to honour those who were involved in keeping our country safe.
The Office for Veterans’ Affairs will also continue their work with academic institutions to create a living history project, further raising awareness of nuclear test veterans and their experiences.
- Organisations can apply for funding here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/experiences-of-nuclear-test-veterans-to-be-further-recognised-as-200000-fund-opens-for-bids
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Op-ed from the Minister for Veterans' Affairs on nuclear test veterans community fund15/02/2023 15:05:00
An op-ed from Johnny Mercer which was originally published in the Daily Mirror.
Encouraging diversity in public appointments08/02/2023 12:05:00
Public boards should reflect the diversity of society and welcome a range of skills and experience.
Veterans charity born out of DIY SOS going “from strength to strength”03/02/2023 11:15:00
A charity born out of inspiration from a veterans project on DIY SOS has been praised for helping ex-service personnel in north-east England.
Leaders meet to strengthen UK resilience02/02/2023 16:25:00
Leaders from across the public, private and voluntary sectors, including the emergency services, have met today to continue to strengthen the UK’s resilience.
Historic veterans charity praised for housing 1,500 veterans across the country01/02/2023 15:20:00
Historic veterans charity Haig Housing has been praised by Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer at a visit to the group's site in Morden, south-west London.
Apply now: New programme to improve digital and data skills01/02/2023 09:05:00
Applications are now open for a data and digital training pilot for GGP members from underrepresented backgrounds.
Cutting edge data and AI tech to help government hunt down fraudsters31/01/2023 09:10:00
Data analytics experts Quantexa have been awarded a new contract to help the government recover fraud against the public purse.
Thousands of new homes to be built on regenerated brownfield land18/01/2023 10:07:00
£60 million available to councils to revive brownfield sites and make way for high quality new homes.