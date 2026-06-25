Expert group meet to shape Wales's universal childcare offer

An expert group who will help to shape, support and advise on delivering the expanded childcare offer in Wales, have met for the first time today.

Expert group meets for the first time to help shape expansion of funded childcare for children aged nine months to four years in Wales.

The group will focus on workforce planning, improving access and simplifying systems.

Establishing the group was a First 100 Days commitment and it will work alongside a Welsh Government childcare taskforce to support the phased rollout.

The Deputy First Minister, Sioned Williams, chaired the inaugural meeting of the Expansion of Childcare Expert Steering Group.

Members are drawn from bodies representing childcare providers, the workforce, social care, local authorities and an economist.

The Welsh Government has committed to expanding childcare for children aged nine months to four years over this Senedd term. Establishing the group was a First 100 Days commitment.

At the meeting, members agreed how the group will work together and set out their priorities for the months ahead.

The group's priorities include workforce planning, improving access, and simplifying systems to ensure the expanded offer reaches families across Wales at pace.

The Expert Steering Group will operate alongside a Welsh Government childcare taskforce focused on implementation, drawing on the group's strategic expertise.

Deputy First Minister and chair of the expert group, Sioned Williams said:

It was a pleasure to chair the first meeting of the Expert Steering Group as we progress this transformational childcare offer. Expanding access to high-quality childcare will make a real difference for families and is a key priority for this government. As part of our First 100 Days commitments, we have hit the ground running by establishing the Expert Steering Group and the Welsh Government taskforce - a commitment we are proud to have delivered. The Expert Group will provide strategic advice and practical insight to help shape the phased expansion of funded childcare, and I look forward to working closely with them to deliver real change for families across Wales.

Cwlwm representative and Chief Executive of Mudiad Meithrin, Catrin Edwards said:

The work of the Childcare Expansion Expert Steering Group is an important step towards delivering a truly ambitious offer. Our focus is on ensuring the expansion works in practice, delivered effectively and sustainably on the ground. We want to support building a system that lasts, so that children and families can benefit fully, while also supporting the childcare sector and workforce to grow and thrive. Ultimately, this is about improving outcomes for children and families, with a valuable opportunity to strengthen early access to the Welsh language as part of the wider offer.

Members of the Expansion of Childcare Expert Steering Group include:

Chair, Sioned Williams, Deputy First Minister

Dr Su Min Lee, London Economics

Dr Lowri Vaughan Brown, Chief Education Officer, Association of Directors of Education in Wales

Sharon Davies, Welsh Local Government Association.

Cwlwm, David Goodger from Early Years Wales and Catrin Edwards from Mudiad Meithrin.

Gemma Halliday, Social Care Wales

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