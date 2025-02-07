Expert judging panel revealed for national education awards

An impressive panel of education, skills, and media leaders has been assembled to judge the 2025 Aspiration Awards – a national celebration of those doing exceptional things in education.

Created by leading educational charity NCFE, the Aspiration Awards are now in their eighth year and aim to honour the outstanding achievements of learners, apprentices, educators, and institutions across the UK.

This year’s judging panel sees some of the most respected figures within further education, including Rachel Johnson, CEO of PiXL, Dr. Katerina Kolyva, CEO of the Education and Training Foundation, Emily Rock, CEO of the Association of Apprentices, Ben Rowland, CEO of AELP, and Catherine Sezen, Director of Education Policy at AoC.

Their collective expertise spans key areas of apprenticeships, policy, and training, ensuring a well-rounded perspective in the judging process.

Adding further depth to the panel are national journalists and broadcasters, including Anna Fazackerley, Education Journalist for The Guardian and Observer, Jane Hamilton, Journalist at The Times and The Sun, and Jojo Silva, Presenter at Capital Radio. Their collective experience in storytelling and media will help bring attention to the most inspiring achievements of this year’s nominees.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of NCFE, said:

“We are truly honoured to have such an esteemed and diverse panel of judges for this year’s Aspiration Awards. Their collective wealth of experience reflects the far-reaching impact of further education, showcasing the significance of celebrating those who go above and beyond in their contributions to the sector. “As we continue to recognise and reward the most deserving individuals and organisations, the dedication to education and expertise of our judges will play a vital role in supporting NCFE to shine a spotlight on the awards and their winners.”

This year will also see the addition of a special, one-off award in celebration of the 80th anniversary of CACHE qualifications in 2025. The CACHE Outstanding Achievement award will celebrate learners, educators and frontline workers in education and early years and health and social care who have gone above and beyond to help others, found new and innovative ways of working, or shown incredible dedication to their profession.

The full list of judges for each category at the 2025 Aspiration Awards includes:

Against All Odds

Charlotte Jones, Project Manager, Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network

Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News

Helen Ketteringham, Chief People Officer, NCFE

Isha Sachdeva, Head of Research and Insight, NCFE

Apprentice of the Year

Kasim Choudhry, Multicultural Apprenticeship & Enterprise Ambassador for Pathway Group

Jane Hamilton, Journalist, The Times/The Sun

Emily Rock, CEO, Association of Apprentices

Leanne Poole, Head of EPA, NCFE

Centre of the Year

Alice Eardley, Interim CEO, Get Further

Anna Fazackerley, Education Journalist, Guardian and Observer

Mahreen Ferdous, Project and Partnerships Manager, Ufi VocTech Trust

Michael Lemin, Head of Policy, NCFE

Educator of the Year

Dr. Katerina Kolyva, CEO, Education Training Foundation

Parisa Shirazi, Director of Standards, WorldSkills UK

Andria Zafirakou MBE, Arts and Textile Teacher, Alperton Community School

Dr. Rebecca Conway, Director of Research and Innovation, NCFE

Learner of the Year

Rachel Johnson, CEO, PiXL

Ben Rowland, CEO, AELP

Catherine Sezen, Director of Education Policy, AoC

Jojo Silva, presenter, Capital Radio

David Gallagher, CEO, NCFE

Support Staff of the Year

Shane Chowen, Editor, FE Week

Andrew Foster, Director of Programmes and Impact, Newcastle United Foundation

Vic Goddard, Exec-Principal, Passmores Academy

Jacqui Jones, Head of Operations and Governance, The Exams Office

Brian Queen, Head of Customer Support, NCFE

Nominations for the 2025 Aspiration Awards are open until Friday 21 February. For more details on the awards, including full information on the categories and details on how to submit a nomination, visit the Aspiration Awards homepage.