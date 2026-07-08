Welsh Government
|Printable version
Expert Panel Chair named in first steps towards new economic development agency for Wales
A chairperson has been selected to lead an expert panel shaping the new development agency to boost Wales' economy and create better jobs.
- Jonathan Lewis named chair of expert panel designing new economic development agency
- Agency will help deliver most ambitious economic goal in Wales in two decades, halving the productivity gap with the UK within 10 years.
- Agency will be built around innovation, target inward investment and help Welsh businesses grow and scale.
Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, told the Senedd of the appointment yesterday as he outlined the first steps towards creating the agency which will be a key driver in reducing Wales’ productivity gap with the UK within 10 years.
Jonathan Lewis will steer the independent advisory panel established to shape the design and remit of the new economic development agency for Wales.
Mr Lewis has extensive business and leadership experience across major infrastructure and services sectors globally, particularly energy, engineering and construction and technology. He currently chairs the UK’s largest ports operator Associated British Ports (ABP) and is a non-executive director at Adura Energy. He previously held the CEO roles at Capita plc and AmecFosterWheeler plc.
Much of Mr Lewis’s career was spent in the energy sector in the United States and in other international markets where he engaged with various national development agencies around the world.
The new agency will focus on attracting inward investment, supporting Welsh businesses to scale up, and put innovation at the heart of Wales' economic development.
It will also draw on international best practice and connect with businesses, organisations, and institutions across Wales.
Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:
We have already announced the most ambitious economic goal in Wales in two decades – halving Wales’ productivity gap with the UK within 10 years. To meet that challenge, we need a fundamental change in how we approach economic development in Wales.
The new agency will be agile, dynamic and built for the Wales of today. Innovation will be at its core — not just new product development, but the spread and adoption of new ideas that make businesses more competitive and improve people's standard of living.
I am delighted that Jonathan Lewis has been appointed as chair of the expert advisory panel by the First Minister. The panel’s insight and advice on the operating model of the new agency will be crucial.
This agency isn't about recreating the past. It's about building something that can stand out globally while connecting effectively with communities and businesses right across Wales.
Yesterday marked a key milestone in the journey to making Wales the best place in the United Kingdom to start, grow and invest in a business.
Jonathan Lewis said:
Improving Wales’ productivity is core to realising our future prosperity as a nation. I am delighted to have been asked by the First Minister to chair a panel of senior advisers charged with advising on how a new innovation and development agency can underpin this objective.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/expert-panel-chair-named-first-steps-towards-new-economic-development-agency-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh coastal projects to restore seas and strengthen communities08/07/2026 16:15:00
Seven coastal community projects across Wales will receive a share of more than half a million pounds to improve marine environments, strengthen local economies and build long-term resilience for coastal communities and our fishing industry.
From ambition to action: concrete steps towards a million and more Welsh speakers08/07/2026 15:15:00
The Welsh Government is turning ambition into action to secure a stronger future for the Welsh language, the Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language told the Senedd yesterday.
‘Made-for-bikes’ Wales to become a leading cycling destination’ – FM marks one year until Tour de France comes to Wales07/07/2026 11:15:00
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth today set out his ambition for Wales to become a world leading cycling tourism destination.
Eligible families can sign up to get help with uniform costs and get extra funding for their school07/07/2026 09:05:00
Families could be eligible for between £125 to £200 per learner for support with school uniform costs, classroom essentials like pens and bags and to help pay for clothing for enrichment activities.
Welsh Government commits to simpler, fairer benefits for older people02/07/2026 16:25:00
The Welsh Government is encouraging more older people across Wales to claim the financial support they are entitled to, helping ensure more money reaches those who need it.
Welsh Government donates £50,000 to DEC Venezuela Earthquake Appeal02/07/2026 09:10:00
The Welsh Government has announced a £50,000 donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Venezuela Earthquake Appeal, following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the country last week.
Wales acts now to prepare NHS and social care for winter01/07/2026 15:20:00
The Welsh Government has announced early action to help the NHS and social care prepare for the winter.
New coach between the north and the south of Wales will cut journey times by over an hour01/07/2026 13:10:00
People across Wales will save over an hour on journey times between the north and the south of Wales when a new long-distance coach launches this autumn.
Welsh Government action to transform north Wales health board01/07/2026 12:05:00
A Welsh Government directed intervention will take place at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to stabilise services, strengthen leadership and accountability and drive lasting improvement for people across north Wales.