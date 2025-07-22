Welsh Government
|Printable version
Expert panel meets to shape the ethical and effective adoption of AI in Welsh public sector delivery
An expert group will meet for the first time to look at how Artificial Intelligence can be used to improve public services for everyone living in Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans is hosting the first meeting of the AI Strategic Advisory Group. Members are drawn from business and innovation fields, academia and social partnership backgrounds.
Rebecca Evans said:
Artificial Intelligence is bringing changes to all our lives. It has the potential to significantly improve our public services, but in doing so we must ensure that it is deployed ethically.
The First Minister recently announced £2.5 million for Welsh public services to ensure we are making the best use of AI; as well as the creation of a dedicated Office for AI within the Welsh Government.
We are already a government committed to fair work, and Wales is a nation of cutting-edge development in technology. I want to bring these elements together to develop high standards for AI in Welsh public life.
Members of the group include:
- Professor Diane Gutiw, AI Research Centre Lead at CGI
- Jeegar Kakkad, Director, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
- Ruth McGuinness, Head of Data and AI at Kainos
- Gina Neff, Professor of Responsible AI, Queen Mary University of London
- Walter Pasquarelli, Speaker, Writer and Advisoron AI and Synthetic Reality
- Marloes Pomp, VP, European AI Forum
- Rachel Purchase, Director of Data and Analytics at Admiral
- Shavanah Taj, General Secretary, Wales TUC
- Santosh Takoor, Head of Cloud and AI Platform for Public Sector, Microsoft UK
Members within the Welsh public sector:
- Glyn Jones, Chief Digital Officer, Welsh Government
- Helen Arthur, Director of Workforce and Organisational Development, Health and Social Care, Welsh Government
- Jas Pal Baydal, Chief Scientific Advisor, Welsh Government
- Head of the Office for AI, Welsh Government, TBC
- Harriet Green and Myra Hunt, Joint CEOs of the Centre for Digital Public Services in Wales
- Matt Lewis, Chair of the Cross Public Sector AI Leadership Group in Wales
- Lindsey Phillips, Chief Digital Officer, Welsh Local Government Association
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/expert-panel-meets-shape-ethical-and-effective-adoption-ai-welsh-public-sector-delivery
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Making wood work for Wales22/07/2025 14:05:00
Wales launches its first Timber Industrial Strategy today, to capitalise on growing global demand for timber, which is expected to quadruple by 2050.
‘Magnificent showcase’ of Royal Welsh not possible without our farmers – Deputy First Minister21/07/2025 11:05:00
As the Royal Welsh Show gets underway in Llanelwedd, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has praised farmers for being the ‘backbone of our rural communities’.
NHS in Wales to offer premature babies long-acting protection against common winter virus21/07/2025 09:15:00
Babies born very prematurely will be offered protection against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with a long-acting antibody medicine.
New plans for accessible and inclusive travel networks launched18/07/2025 14:10:00
New plans have been launched today to give people across Wales greater confidence and independence when travelling.
£250,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help transform Roman Caerleon18/07/2025 13:10:00
A new ‘partnership’ project to explore potential opportunities at one of Europe's largest and best-preserved Roman military sites has secured £250,000 in grant funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Community celebrates flagship arts investment for Wales09/07/2025 09:05:00
Culture Minister Jack Sargeant joined Hollywood actor Rhys Ifans and community groups from across North Wales last weekend to celebrate the redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd, Wales’s largest producing theatre.
Welsh Language and Education Bill Receives Royal Assent08/07/2025 14:05:00
Landmark legislation to ensure all children in Wales get the opportunity to become confident Welsh speakers yesterday received Royal Assent, becoming law.
New legislation to improve building safety in Wales07/07/2025 14:05:00
These are the three key principles of a landmark building safety Bill that was laid before the Senedd today, according to Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant.