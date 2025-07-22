Expert panel meets to shape the ethical and effective adoption of AI in Welsh public sector delivery

An expert group will meet for the first time to look at how Artificial Intelligence can be used to improve public services for everyone living in Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans is hosting the first meeting of the AI Strategic Advisory Group. Members are drawn from business and innovation fields, academia and social partnership backgrounds.

Rebecca Evans said:

Artificial Intelligence is bringing changes to all our lives. It has the potential to significantly improve our public services, but in doing so we must ensure that it is deployed ethically. The First Minister recently announced £2.5 million for Welsh public services to ensure we are making the best use of AI; as well as the creation of a dedicated Office for AI within the Welsh Government. We are already a government committed to fair work, and Wales is a nation of cutting-edge development in technology. I want to bring these elements together to develop high standards for AI in Welsh public life.

Members of the group include:

Professor Diane Gutiw, AI Research Centre Lead at CGI

Jeegar Kakkad, Director, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Ruth McGuinness, Head of Data and AI at Kainos

Gina Neff, Professor of Responsible AI, Queen Mary University of London

Walter Pasquarelli, Speaker, Writer and Advisoron AI and Synthetic Reality

Marloes Pomp, VP, European AI Forum

Rachel Purchase, Director of Data and Analytics at Admiral

Shavanah Taj, General Secretary, Wales TUC

Santosh Takoor, Head of Cloud and AI Platform for Public Sector, Microsoft UK

Members within the Welsh public sector: