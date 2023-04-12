Expert support from our Ambassadors

You can now access expert peer support from people with years of experience in digital inclusion from our six Learn My Way Ambassadors. Our Ambassadors have a track record of using Learn My Way and supporting people to access data and devices. Each ambassador also brings extensive experience in supporting specific marginalised groups and in different digital inclusion delivery models.

Read the directory below, and then complete the form to request support from the ambassador that you would like to learn from.

What support might look like:

Emails to talk about smaller questions

Video or phone calls to talk through any bigger questions or challenges

Advice on how to get started with your digital inclusion programme

Advice on how to use Learn My Way with your learners, e.g. ESOL learners

Advice on working with local partners

ACDA Training

London

Vick Virdee from ACDA Skills Training has years of experience of providing digital skills and ESOL training and support through successful partnerships in West London. Their team of tutors visit schools, libraries and other venues to support people to get online, learn English, access digital health and more. ACDA also provide blended training opportunities and brings expertise in supporting people remotely.

ACDA’s specialist areas:

Working in partnership to deliver digital skills training

Supporting ESOL learners

Remote and blended digital skills training

Go-Woman Alliance

Birmingham

Yasmin Akhtar from Go-Woman Alliance has been working with Good Things to provide peer support for years. Her team are experts in supporting and empowering women who are learning English, many of whom are from South Asian countries, and embedding digital skills into a range of training and other activities. Go-Woman Alliance also brings experience of supporting older learners through their DOSTI friendship group.

Go Woman Alliance’s specialist areas:

Supporting women

Supporting ESOL learners

Supporting older learners

Learn for Life

Sheffield

Hayley Nelson leads Learn for Life, a community learning centre that offers ESOL, digital and functional skills training with a focus on supporting asylum seekers and refugees. They run an innovative Digital Champions volunteer programme providing digital skills support at libraries. Learn for Life is also an experienced National Databank delivery partner, providing free mobile data to their community.

Learn for Life’s specialist areas:

Digital Champions programmes

Supporting refugees and asylum seekers

Delivering the National Databank

A1 Community Works

Rural Yorkshire

Tanya Cook from A1 Community Works has provided outreach digital skills support in rural areas for 20 years. She is a great champion for Learn My Way and has an extensive understanding of connectivity and other issues specific to rural communities. A1 Community Works also brings experience and creative ideas for supporting older people to use digital.

A1 Community Works specialist areas:

Outreach digital skills support

Working in rural communities

Supporting older learners

Swansea Music and Digital

Swansea

Geraint Turner and the team at Swansea Music and Digital specialise in using digital to support people with multiple challenges to thrive. They work with young people, people with experience of homelessness and addiction, supporting them to gain digital skills and confidence so that they can access employment, advocacy, wellbeing and more.

Swansea Music and Digital’s specialist areas:

Supporting young people

Digital skills for employability

Supporting people with multiple disadvantages, e.g. homelessness, addiction

North Manchester Community Partnership and Wai Yin

This partnership based in North Manchester have been working together to support their community to learn digital skills (amongst many other services) for many years. John Curtin from North Manchester Community Partnership and Boh Ng from Wai Yin specialise in digital skills for employability and were our top users of Learn My Way in 2022. The partnership also brings strong experience in supporting Black, Asian and minority groups and delivering the National Databank.

North Manchester Community Partnership and Wai Yin’s specialist areas:

Digital skills for employability

Digital Health

Delivering the National Databank and DeviceBank

Complete this form to access support

Request support