Expert team to drive improvements in cancer care

Government announces new National Cancer Board, whose first meeting is today.

Expert cancer board to scrutinise progress on faster diagnosis, treatment and care.

People with rare cancers, children and young people to have dedicated national voices.

First meeting today to drive delivery of the government’s National Cancer Plan.

People with cancer will benefit from stronger national leadership to improve diagnosis, treatment and care, as the reformed National Cancer Board meets for the first time today.

It will scrutinise progress against more than 100 commitments in the National Cancer Plan – including early diagnosis, treatment and quality of life - identifying which areas are falling behind and advising ministers on where further action is needed to ensure every patient receives the best possible care.

The board will have dedicated expert leads for rare cancers, including brain tumours, children and young people with cancer, and inequalities in cancer care.

It builds on the government’s progress to improve cancer care, with all three cancer standards better than a year ago and around 250,000 more people over the last year getting diagnosed on time or having cancer ruled out, compared to the year before the election.

Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

Most families are affected by cancer at some point in our lives. That is why our National Cancer Plan is so important to provide earlier diagnosis, more advanced treatment and improve outcomes for everyone affected by cancer. The newly established, independent National Cancer Board will help scrutinise our progress, identify the areas that need most attention, and ensure the voice of cancer patients is constantly heard. I look forward to working with Anita Charlesworth and her team to deliver the change that every person in our country wants to see, and from which millions of our loved ones will benefit in the years to come.

Independent co-chair Anita Charlesworth will lead the board alongside Mark Cubbon, from NHS England and Department of Health and Social Care, giving patients and the public confidence that progress is being properly scrutinised and held to account.

She will be joined by:

Dr Rob Metcalf, clinical lead for rare cancers

Dr Dianne Addei, lead for inequalities

Ashley Ball-Gamble, lead for children and young people’s cancers.

The board will meet every quarter and will publish an annual assessment of progress, with a more detailed review after three years to identify where the plan needs to be strengthened or refreshed.

Anita Charlesworth, independent co-chair of the National Cancer Board, said:

Half of us will be diagnosed with cancer during our lives, so this matters profoundly to patients and families right across the country. The National Cancer Plan is rightly ambitious, and this Board will maintain a relentless focus on earlier diagnosis and making sure innovation reaches every patient, no matter who they are or where they live. I look forward to working with my fellow members to ensure the National Cancer Board is a force for progress.

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said:

Our national cancer plan sets out how we will deliver world-class care for cancer patients. Bringing together clinical experts, charity leaders and patients to scrutinise progress will help ensure we deliver on our commitments, while dedicated leads for rare cancers, children and young people, and inequalities will give a stronger voice to those who can too often be overlooked.

The National Cancer Plan, published in February 2026, set out the government’s ambition for three in four people diagnosed with cancer to be cancer-free or living well five years after diagnosis by 2035.

Alongside improving cancer care performance, the government has also begun rolling out key commitments from the plan, including expanding access to lung cancer screening, expanding Community Diagnostic Centres, improving access to cutting-edge treatments and research, and strengthening support for children and young people, people living with and beyond cancer, and those with rare cancers.

The government has also delivered world-leading action on prevention through the Tobacco and Vapes Act which will create the first smoke-free generation, alongside targeted screening programmes and expanded access to advanced radiotherapy.

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive at Cancer Research UK, said:

Delivering lasting change for people affected by cancer will require strong leadership and clear accountability. It’s encouraging to see dedicated expertise brought together to drive much-needed improvements including detecting cancer earlier, reducing unacceptable waiting times and improving access to the best treatment. Beating cancer means beating it for everyone, and delivering on the commitments made by the Government will be essential to improve cancer outcomes and address the challenges faced by people with cancer.

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

The first meeting of the National Cancer Board is an important moment for turning the National Cancer Plan from ambition into action. The Plan set out bold commitments to improve people’s quality of life and experience of care alongside cancer outcomes. People living with cancer now need to see those commitments translated into real change. We are particularly pleased that a dedicated inequalities lead has been appointed. Embedding commitment to narrowing inequalities from the start is the only way the Plan can truly be delivered. Macmillan is ready to work with partners across the system to help turn the Plan’s ambitions into meaningful improvements for everyone living with cancer.

Chris Walden, CEO at Cancer52 said:

The first meeting of the National Cancer Board marks an important step in bringing together the leadership and expertise needed to drive progress on cancer outcomes in England. Cancer52 is proud to bring the collective voice and experience of our member charities to the Board, helping to ensure that the distinct needs of people with rare and less common cancers remain central to its work. The National Cancer Plan’s dedicated focus on these cancers is a landmark commitment and we look forward to helping turn that ambition into meaningful and measurable progress for patients.

Rachel Kirby-Rider, Chief Executive at Young Lives vs Cancer said:

Every day 12 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer, bringing many challenges that impact almost every aspect of their and their families’ lives. It’s historic that the National Cancer Plan includes a dedicated chapter for children and young people for the first time. We’re delighted the expert National Cancer Board has launched to lead the progress on the Plan’s commitments - including for children and young people. We are pleased to see the appointment of Ashley Ball-Gamble, CEO of CCLG and Chair of the Children and Young People’s Cancer Coalition, as the Board’s lead for children and young people’s cancers. He is an expert, dedicated champion of improving young cancer patients’ experiences and outcomes, and we look forward to continuing to work with him and the government to ensure children, young people and their families get the support they need when facing cancer.

Dr Sara Stoneham, Chair, CCLG: The Children & Young People’s Cancer Association, consultant paediatric and Teenage and Young Adult oncologist said: