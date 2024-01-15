Monday 15 Jan 2024 @ 10:15
National Cyber Security Centre
Exploitation of vulnerabilities affecting Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure

Organisations are encouraged to take immediate action to mitigate vulnerabilities affecting Ivanti Connect Secure (ICS) and Ivanti Policy Secure (IPS) gateways (CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887), and follow the latest vendor advice.

What has happened?

Ivanti has published an advisory detailing two vulnerabilities affecting Connect Secure and Policy Secure gateways.

Ivanti is aware that both vulnerabilities are being actively exploited.

CVE-2023-46085 − an authentication bypass vulnerability in the web component of ICS (9.x, 22.x) and IPS which allows a remote attacker to access restricted resources by bypassing control checks.

CVE-2024-21887 − a command injection vulnerability in web components of ICS (9.x, 22.x) and IPS which allows an authenticated administrator to send specially crafted requests and execute arbitrary commands on the appliance.

If CVE-2024-21887 is used in conjunction with CVE-2023-46805, exploitation doesn't require authentication and enables a threat actor to craft malicious requests and execute arbitrary commands on the system.

The NCSC will continue to monitor for any impact of these vulnerabilities on UK organisations.

Who is affected?

Organisations using Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure gateways. 

What should I do?

The NCSC recommends following vendor best-practice advice to mitigate vulnerabilities. In this case, if you use Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure gateways, you should take these priority actions: 

  1. Check for compromise using the detection steps and indicators of compromise (IoCs) detailed in the Ivanti KB article and the Volexity blog.
  2. If you believe you have been compromised and are in the UK, you should report it to the NCSC.
  3. Install the vendor temporary workaround.
  4. Monitor the Ivanti KB article and install the security update once it is available for your version.

Channel website: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/exploitation-ivanti-vulnerabilities

