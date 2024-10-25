Exploitation of vulnerability affecting Fortinet FortiManager

What has happened?

Fortinet has published a security advisory detailing a missing authentication vulnerability affecting FortiManager.

CVE-2024-47575 may allow a remote unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code or commands via specially crafted requests.

Fortinet is aware of active exploitation of this vulnerability.

Who is affected?

Organisations using Fortinet FortiManager, FortiManager Cloud and older FortiAnalyzer models, with the FortiManager feature enabled, are vulnerable.

Exploitation

The vendor advisory highlights that attackers have used an automated script to exfiltrate various files from vulnerable FortiManager devices. These files contain IPs, credentials and configurations of the managed devices.

The NCSC is working to fully understand the UK impact and investigating cases of active exploitation affecting UK networks.

What should I do?

The NCSC recommends following vendor best practice advice to mitigate vulnerabilities. In this case, if you use an affected product, you should take these priority actions: