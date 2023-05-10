Exploiting social housing has detrimental impact on people’s lives – LGA responds to NAO report on supported housing

Responding to a National Audit Office report on an investigation into supported housing, Cllr Darren Rodwell, Housing Spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said:

“We share councils’ concern about the minority of unscrupulous landlords who exploit the supported housing system for financial gain leaving people living in poor quality accommodation with inadequate support. It has a detrimental impact on people’s lives and adds cost to the public purse.

“We will continue to support the development of the Government’s new Supported Housing Bill to ensure concerns around potential capacity and financial challenges for councils during implementation are addressed.”

Investigation into supported housing