Explore our frameworks – Reference Guide
At ESPO, we aim to make public sector procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our procurement frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever-changing needs our customers.
We understand that selecting a procurement service can be a daunting process, so we have assembled a list of all our ESPO frameworks in one, easy-to-read Reference Guide. It consists of over 100 procurement frameworks across 10 colour-coded categories, so that you can clearly navigate your way to the most relevant sections for your organisation.
Our framework categories
Our expert teams are here to support you every step of the way with the procurement process - each ESPO framework has its own page and a dedicated contact to support you. Simply find the procurement framework you are interested in and then go to the 'Get Help' tab.
Browse our Reference Guide
Take a look at our Reference Guide below, now updated for January 2026:
Lunar new year crafting resources: The year of the horse!22/01/2026 15:25:00
Celebrate the Year of the Horse with our Lunar New Year resources!
The digital switchover has been extended!24/11/2025 15:25:00
It’s time to talk about the digital switchover! The original deadline for this to be undertaken has been extended from the initial target of December 2025, to January 2027.
Exit costs: start with the end in mind15/10/2025 09:25:00
This blog post was written in conjunction with Iron Mountain who are on our Document Management Solutions framework (390) on Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Celebrate this autumn with crafts for the whole class!03/10/2025 09:25:00
With so many exciting events to celebrate throughout the autumn term, it's the perfect time to get the whole class crafting! Check out some of our how-to guides to encourage your class to get creative, transform your classrooms and be inspired!
Diving into dyslexia with National Account Manager, James de-Wit23/09/2025 09:25:00
Work Dyslexia Awareness Day is just around the corner, and we wanted to shed some light on some resources that can help aid children in education with the help of our own advocate – National Account Manager, James de-Wit.
Framework to fork: the key ingredients for procuring your food supplier11/09/2025 15:25:00
Katie Ford, Procurement Officer within ESPO's Food and Catering team, talks through the things to consider before reaching out to one of our suppliers on Framework 83, Ambient, Chilled, Frozen Foods and Fresh Fruit, Vegetables and Salads.
Aggregated buying through our TePAS framework (RM6098)20/08/2025 14:42:00
In a world where we rely on technology, keeping your hardware and software up to date and within contract can feel overwhelming and expensive.