Exploring quantum computing to solve health and care challenges
The world is in a race to the top in regards to quantum computing. The complex challenges of the health and social care sector could have a lot to gain from this emerging technology and its applications need to be understood.
That’s why Health Innovation North West Coast is so pleased to have delivered a feasibility study that dives into the concept of establishing a "Health and Care Quantum Innovation Centre".
Jenni West, Associate Director of Digital Transformation, yesterday said:
“The most significant sentiment expressed by partners in this report is that we need to get ahead of this technology and create a centre of excellence where thought leaders in computing and health and social care can collaborate and develop and test ideas. Currently there is no ‘space’ where we can come together effectively. We hope this report will have a very positive reception and be an important part of informing future decisions.”
This study, commissioned by the UK Science and Technology Network and NHS England, explored the potential use cases and understanding of quantum computing within the UK’s health and social care system. It included one-to-one interviews, workshops, site visits and desktop research to identify the system’s needs, establish relevant use cases and pinpoint areas that could benefit from this emerging technology.
The overwhelming majority of interviewees expressed strong support for developing advanced computing capabilities, including quantum computing, citing its unique advantages in addressing complex health and social care problems that may have only small datasets, such as pharmaceutical development, clinical trial optimisation, personalised medicine, system optimisation and rare disease management. However, a significant challenge is a limited understanding of quantum computing and the need for clearly defined use cases.
The study highlights that quantum computing is still in its early stages, facing challenges in costs, regulations, operations, data management and workforce. However, despite these hurdles, the risks of not developing quantum computing capabilities are significant, potentially leaving the UK behind in this field. The UK government is backing quantum computing with a £2 billion investment in the 2025 compute roadmap identifying quantum as a strategic long-term investment.
The most significant recommendation in this report is the creation of a Health and Care Quantum Innovation Centre. This centre would be a single access point for advanced computing, integrating quantum computing with high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). This would allow health and social care to explore where HPC is accelerated by AI, then where AI can no longer support, and then where quantum is needed. It would offer open access to resources, foster collaboration, support funding applications, and be built on a foundation of governance, ethics, education and public engagement.
This report suggests different operating and funding models for a HCQIC and identifies potential KPIs for the centre, focusing on health outcomes, research outputs, operational metrics, economic effects and
engagement.
The report was informed by many partners who are passionate about the possibilities of quantum and other advanced types of computing – including STFC Hartree Centre, NHS England Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the UK Science and Technology Network, part of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic who shared their experience with our team. They have the world’s “first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research” located at their headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, in collaboration with IBM Quantum.
