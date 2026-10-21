Exploring the cutting edge of the AI industrial revolution

While frontier AI labs race to release ever more advanced models, real-world deployment remains at an early stage, only scratching the surface of what AI systems could make possible.

Artificial intelligence will be as transformative for this century as electricity was for the last. Within the next few years, it is likely to be embedded throughout the industrial world.

Our Transform conference in Manchester this summer brought industrial leaders, technology partners and customers together to explore what that shift means in practice - and the technical and operational challenges manufacturers must solve to deploy AI at scale.

The ideas that will drive this are already emerging, shaped by the convergence of industrial-grade software, physics-based simulation, trusted data backbones and partnerships that can bring AI into the physical world at scale.

Transform showed our customers this innovation first-hand, while also underlining how much more we must do to demonstrate the art of the possible and translate it into deployable industrial systems. So what are the cutting-edge developments driving this transformational change?

Industrial AI in action: PepsiCo

A practical example is the work we are doing with PepsiCo. PepsiCo and Siemens are digitally transforming select U.S. manufacturing and warehouse facilities by converting them into high-fidelity 3D digital twins that simulate plant operations and the end-to-end supply chain. Within weeks, teams optimised and validated new configurations to boost capacity and throughput, giving PepsiCo a unified, real-time view of operations with flexibility to integrate AI-driven capabilities over time.

PepsiCo can now recreate every machine, conveyor, pallet route and operator path with physics-level accuracy, enabling AI agents to simulate, test and refine system changes - identifying up to 90 percent of potential issues before any physical modifications occur.

This approach has already delivered a 20 percent increase in throughput on initial deployment and is driving faster design cycles, nearly 100 percent design validation and 10 to 15 percent reductions in capital expenditure by uncovering hidden capacity and validating investments in a virtual environment.

Accelerating life science discovery and manufacturing

Life science manufacturing is another area where the potential of AI will be game-changing as researchers look to grapple with huge datasets, deep scientific complexity, and high-stakes timelines.

One of the biggest challenges in drug development is that progress often depends on how quickly teams can connect data across instruments, experiments and labs before then translating this discovery into scalable production.

And AI can be used across all stages of this development cycle, bringing new life-saving therapies to patients faster.

The ability of these technologies to unify billions of data points at pace provides a stronger foundation for scientists when it comes to collating and analysing vast amounts of research data. In the actual development stage, simulation and digital twins can accelerate this by testing molecule behaviour at speed.

When it then comes to scaling this production process, they can allow different batch manufacturing methods to be tested virtually before committing vital resources, ensuring the process is as optimised as it can be.

The same principles of harnessing trusted data, rigorous simulation and validated outcomes apply to all manufacturing processes where complexity is high and quality is non-negotiable.

The opportunity for wearable technology in industrial contexts

Wearable technology is another development with the potential to make industrial AI practical on the factory floor. One example we showcased at Transform is our work with Meta Ray-Ban to develop AI-powered smart glasses for factory-floor workers.

The shop floor is where value is delivered and safety is paramount. But there are many constraints workers can face there like limited access to expertise, documentation that’s hard to find or a sense of panic when faults occur. Industrial AI can help, but only if it is useable and practical for the people doing the work.

Smart glasses provide factory workers hands-free, instant access to operational guidance, safety protocols and real-time feedback. The aim is to empower workers with AI tools to help them solve small, everyday problems efficiently and confidently, without needing to stop, find a terminal, or call for assistance when time might be critical.

This will bring a wealth of practical benefits to their day-to-day jobs such as step-by-step assistance for operating equipment, guidance on what to check when an alert triggers, or instant access to contextual information.

It’s also a powerful way to capture and share expertise. The most valuable assets for manufacturers continue to be people’s lived experience and expertise. AI-enabled interfaces like this can make that expertise more readily available and at a moment’s notice.

Only the beginning

The AI industrial Revolution is here and the rapid pace of change that we’re seeing means that soon it will be hard to imagine the manufacturing world without it. The ultimate aim is, as with any major advancement, that it soon becomes a natural part of every workers’ day-to-day routine.

The developments we need are already happening at the cutting-edge of manufacturing and it won’t be long before this spreads throughout the wider industry across businesses of every size.

Operational improvements, accelerated discovery and better support for frontline teams are just some of the benefits that will be felt. But this will only be achieved if these technologies continue to be developed to an industrial grade, built on trusted data, tested rigorously and designed to amplify human insight and expertise.