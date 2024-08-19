Scottish Government
Exploring the link between Learning for Sustainability and attainment
Report setting out the findings and recommendations from a small-scale qualitative research project which examined practitioners’ perceptions of the link between Learning for Sustainability (LfS) and attainment
Executive Summary
Introduction
This report sets out the findings and recommendations from a small-scale qualitative research project which examined practitioners’ perceptions of the link between Learning for Sustainability (LfS) and attainment and whether LfS has a role in closing the attainment gap and improving equity.
Research aims and objectives
The aim of this research was to address the following action in the refreshed Learning for Sustainability (LfS) Action Plan:
- Action 6 a) By end of 2023, Scottish Government will complete an analysis of the existing evidence on the relationship between LfS and attainment/equity, to better understand any impacts that LfS has upon outcomes for learners.
The objectives of the research were:
- to explore the role of LfS in contributing to improving educational outcomes and/or equity and inclusion for low attaining learners
- to explore LfS related pedagogical approaches that contribute towards improving educational outcomes and/or equity and inclusion for low attaining learners
- to explore practical examples of how LfS has contributed towards improved educational outcomes and/or equity and inclusion
Methodology
The study method was qualitative primary research, in the form of interviews conducted with eight primary practitioners and seven secondary practitioners. Schools were selected from eight local authorities across Scotland according to whether they were performing well in LfS. The schools were not selected according to their attainment outcomes and represented a range of different Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) areas and demographics. The research adhered to the Scottish Government’s social research schools access protocol. An ethics review was undertaken prior to fieldwork starting.
Informal interviews were conducted over a two-week period in December 2023. Interviews were recorded on Microsoft Teams, auto transcribed and reviewed for accuracy. The transcripts were then coded in NVivo and analysed to determine common themes.
Strengths and limitations of the research
Due to the qualitative nature of the research, the selection criteria for participants, and the small number of participants, the findings from this study cannot be considered representative of the views of all practitioners. However, the consistency of the views among practitioners across both primary and secondary schools, and in comparison to previous research, illustrates that the findings are useful in evaluating the link between LfS and attainment for low attainers.
Findings
The following section highlights the key findings from the interviews with practitioners.
Improved engagement and motivation can lead to improved performance
- all 15 participants observed that the meaningful and real-life contexts of LfS led to increased engagement and motivation, especially for learners who may be less engaged or not traditionally high achievers
- improved cognitive outcomes were perceived in both primary and secondary schools across literacy, numeracy, social and communication skills, critical thinking, and problem solving, as well as making connections across learning and applying prior knowledge
- many practitioners noted that lower achieving learners’ increased engagement led to increased effort and an opportunity to discover new talents and interests, building confidence, self-esteem and exceeding teachers’ expectations
Link between LfS and standardised measures of attainment
- none of the 15 practitioners interviewed perceived there to be any link between LfS and standardised measures of attainment, such as national standardised assessments for Scotland (SNSAs) or Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) qualifications
- several of the primary practitioners reflected on the challenges of measuring and providing evidence for the impact of LfS, especially in terms of ‘hard’ data – most of the impacts they perceived are based on their observations
- many participants perceived a tension between LfS and attainment, due to the narrow focus on how attainment is defined and measured in relation to the Scottish Attainment Challenge (SAC) and school performance, with local authorities and schools often prioritising these measures over LfS
- in the senior phase, participants reported that LfS is not prioritised. One secondary practitioner commented that, in their view, this was because in the senior phase schools are ‘in the passing the exams business’
LfS pedagogies and approaches to learning
- most of the 15 participants noted that they used pupil-led learning with LfS, allowing learners to develop independence in their learning and to choose their own direction for learning, which can lead to more enthusiasm and engagement from learners
- for learners, this can also mean a less pressured environment (particularly if there is no formal assessment), which can be beneficial for overcoming anxiety and is more conducive to engaging with teachers and peers and to breaking down social barriers
- several practitioners mentioned collaborative learning as a common theme in LfS activities, with positive outcomes – particularly for socio-emotional skills
- participants observed that LfS activities and related educational approaches often lead to improved relationships among pupils, between pupils and teachers, and between parents and schools
Learners’ experiences of LfS vary by teacher, school, local authority
- there were significant differences in practitioners’ understanding of LfS, how they deliver it and the level of training they received, particularly in terms of addressing challenging issues in the classroom
- several primary practitioners perceived that children from lower-income households had lower levels of awareness of sustainability related topics
- The two primary schools located in more deprived areas had embedded LfS more fully in the curriculum, making it accessible for all learners and yielding more beneficial outcomes, especially for pupils from less advantaged backgrounds and lower attainers primary practitioners were more aware of children’s rights and global citizenship as part of LfS, developing relevant curricula, while at the secondary level, LfS focused mainly on sustainability goals, potentially overlooking global citizenship
- in primary schools, practitioners trained in tackling challenging global citizenship topics confidently address associated social justice implications, while those without training risk overlooking these implications and missing the opportunity to develop skills like critical thinking through LfS
- several secondary practitioners observed that high-achieving pupils are more likely to be engaged in extra-curricular LfS activities, such as eco-committees, which provide opportunities to demonstrate skills like leadership, highlighting a risk of limited access to LfS for all learners at the secondary level
- learners’ experience of LfS may vary across local authorities – e.g. several of the participating primary practitioners noted that LfS was not prioritised by their local authority
Funding
- Pupil Equity Funding (PEF) was generally spent on staffing for extra support needs, but some secondary practitioners used PEF to buy resources for LfS related activities
- of the 15 practitioners interviewed, most did not see PEF as something that could be used to support LfS activities, instead seeking funding for this from other funds or through reciprocal partnerships
- practitioners noted that if more funding was available, they would be able to pay for LfS related field trips, project resources and to engage more with partners and the community
Recommendations
- review and clarify definitions of educational attainment, in accordance with the recommendations of the Independent Review of Qualifications and Assessment in Scotland ('the Hayward Review'), outlining successful learning in LfS and how it can be evidenced to support a broader view of attainment that integrates LfS activities and learning, thus recognising the value of LfS in the curriculum
- embed LfS into local authority and school policies, recognising and prioritising LfS as a tool for practicing pedagogies for equity and supporting related outcomes, to improve consistency of approach between local authorities, schools, and practitioners
- facilitate access to LfS-related training/continuing professional development (CPD) for all schools/local authorities, particularly focusing on global citizenship education and pedagogy development for an inclusive, equitable and socially just LfS curriculum and delivery, with supporting resources, e.g. Learning for Sustainability Framework (Colucci-Gray and Cassidy, 2020)
- review the use of PEF funding and update guidelines to widen what PEF can be used for to support lower income pupils’ participation in LfS activities (e.g. travel / field trips)
